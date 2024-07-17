4Sale’s millions of users to benefit from even greater car choices

Kuwait City - 4Sale, Kuwait’s leading online classifieds platform, announces its expanded presence in the Kuwaiti used car market via new strategic partnerships with leading car dealerships.

4Sale is already a leading player in Kuwait’s used car market, and today’s news takes its market presence to new levels. Confirmed partnerships include:

Mercedes with Al Mulla certified preowned cars.

Audi with Al Ghanim certified preowned cars.

Volkswagen with Behbehani certified preowned cars.

Kuwait Finance House Used Cars Showrooms.

Volvo certified preowned cars.

The automotive sector is a significant vertical for 4Sale and has an important role in the Company’s heritage. Historically, 4Sale’s management team launched Kuwait’s very first automotive app which featured instant listings and online payments. This pioneering spirit is core to 4Sale’s DNA; has continued through all the Company’s automotive expansion; and is reflected in these latest partnerships with outstanding car dealerships - who deal with world-class automotive brands.

4Sale’s millions of customers will immediately benefit from even more choice in the automotive sector, and with the smooth, stress-free user experience they have come to expect from the Company’s platform.

Mohamad Salah Khouzam, Chief Operating Officer of 4Sale, said:

“I am proud that our automotive category continues to flourish. We know how important cars are to the Kuwaiti consumer – and it is great that our customers will have even more choice. The Kuwaiti car market is experiencing an exciting period of diversification and growth. We are looking forward to serving our customers even better.”

Today’s announcement follows a record trading performance in 2023 for 4Sale, following the Company’s expansion to 197 categories, and with over 90% of the Company’s sales now online - up from 65% as recently as 2019.

About 4Sale

4Sale is Kuwait’s largest online classifieds platform – a platform where people come together to buy and sell goods and services. The easy-to-use platform is hugely popular; connecting 1 million active users a month.