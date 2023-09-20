UAE residents spend nine hours daily with digital media, and 57 percent of UAE consumers plan to do their Black Friday shopping online

Dubai: The majority of United Arab Emirates (UAE) consumers (57 percent) plan to do their Black Friday shopping online, according to a recent survey of more than 1,000 UAE residents by global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk. The research, conducted in partnership with market research company YouGov, indicates substantial marketing opportunities for reaching consumers during both the digital and offline shopping season that is Black Friday.

The survey shows that 83 percent of UAE consumers surveyed plan to spend the same amount or more than last year on Black Friday shopping. What’s more, 43 percent of respondents said they have proactively saved up for the season’s shopping. This data suggests a significant opportunity for marketers to plan advertising campaigns leading up to and during Black Friday to help brands be front of mind to influence purchase decisions.

According to the survey, UAE consumers reportedly spend an average of nine hours daily with digital media on various channels and devices outside of social media. Of that time spent on the open internet, connected TV (CTV) accounts for 17 percent, streaming music 16 percent, gaming 13 percent, online press 12 percent and podcasts account for nine percent.

“Our Black Friday survey highlights a shift away from social media, with 67 percent of respondents’ digital time said to be spent on the open internet. The time spent on various digital channels provides a gateway for marketeers to leverage the power of an omni-channel campaigns across different devices throughout the day in order to reach Black Friday audiences with precision,” says Terry Kane, Managing Director Middle East & Africa, The Trade Desk.

Methodology

In June 2023, The Trade Desk commissioned an online survey amongst 1,122 UAE residents aged 18 or older with market research company YouGov in order to establish consumer FMCG buying behaviours for Black Friday. The field-time was between 6 June 2023 and 19 June 2023.



