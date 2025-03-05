The Strategic Collaboration Agreement aims at empowering young talented Emirati coders with real-world experience in energy industry applications, supporting the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031

Initiatives include industry-themed programming competitions, seminars, mentorship programmes and large-scale hackathons addressing real-world challenges

Abu Dhabi, UAE: 42 Abu Dhabi has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with ADNOC, aimed at empowering the next generation of young talented Emirati coders with real-world experience in energy industry applications.

A key focus of the agreement is to develop industry-focused coding programs for young local talent and the wider community in Abu Dhabi, equipping them with valuable insights into the energy sector. Additional initiatives include industry-themed programming competitions and large-scale hackathons featuring real-world challenges designed to further enhance students’ coding and AI skills.

Through this agreement, 42 Abu Dhabi and ADNOC will also collaborate on knowledge-sharing initiatives in line with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031.

Dr Ahmed Al Shoaibi, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi said: “This agreement with ADNOC reinforces 42 Abu Dhabi’s commitment to building a network of industry leaders and empowering our students with practical, industry-relevant skills. We are dedicated to supporting the UAE’s digital transformation by cultivating a new generation of coders and innovators who will contribute to essential sectors. This collaboration offers our students unmatched exposure and knowledge, bridging education with industry needs and supporting the UAE’s vision of a technology-driven economy.”

ADNOC will further enrich the students’ learning experience through mentorship opportunities, industry-specific seminars, workshops, and panel discussions, allowing them to gain invaluable insights into real-world industry dynamics.

Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, ADNOC Executive Director of People, Commercial & Corporate Support said: “ADNOC is pleased to partner with 42 Abu Dhabi to empower the next generation of young talented Emirati coders and provide them with the skills and expertise needed to advance the UAE’s knowledge-based economy and strengthen its position as a global hub for innovation.”

The agreement reflects a UAE-wide effort to creating a leading hub for AI and technological innovation by building a robust, industry-aligned talent pipeline for the future

42 Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s innovative coding school, provides a unique peer-to-peer, gamified learning methodology to prepare home-grown talent for key economic sectors and enable a tech-driven future.

About 42 Abu Dhabi

42 Abu Dhabi is an innovative and disruptive coding school, launched in 2020 as an initiative of ADEK, to drive Abu Dhabi’s ongoing development through multi-faceted investments in business, innovation, and people.