Abu Dhabi, UAE : The UAE capital’s innovative and disruptive coding academy, continues to expand its footprint in Al Ain with additional two new training programmes designed to equip learners, professionals, and early-stage founders with essential digital and entrepreneurial skills.

Building on a series of successful C-Piscines and Discovery Piscines delivered in Al Ain throughout 2025, the academy’s latest programmes mark the next phase of its commitment to widening access to tech education across the emirate and supporting a growing community of talent in the region.

This December, 42 Abu Dhabi will host the AI & Prompt Engineering for Startup Success programme, delivered in partnership with the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development. Held at MZN Hub from 8–12 December 2025, the initiative aims to introduce participants to AI-driven productivity tools, rapid prototyping techniques, and prompt engineering skills essential for building competitive, technology-enabled ventures. The programme will conclude with an awards ceremony to recognise the top teams.

Dr Ahmed Al Shoaibi, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi, said: “Al Ain serves as an important pillar of our mission to expand accessible, future-ready education across the UAE. The strong enthusiasm we have seen from learners and partners in the Emirate reflects a clear demand for digital skills and entrepreneurial readiness. Through these programmes, we aim to empower the community with practical capabilities that support the region’s long-term economic development.”

The academy will also deliver a Discovery Piscine focusing on the coding language Python. The programme aims to introduce learners to core programming concepts, enabling them to build practical, hands-on projects under the guidance of 42 Abu Dhabi’s peer-to-peer model. The final day will feature awards for standout participants, further encouraging skill development among emerging talent in Al Ain.

The expansion reflects a year of strong engagement in Al Ain, where the academy delivered two full C-Piscines and multiple Discovery Piscines attended by students, professionals, and corporate trainees. Participation levels have underscored the growing demand for accessible, industry-aligned upskilling opportunities in the city.

Through its continued expansion, 42 Abu Dhabi remains committed to supporting national talent development, fostering innovation, and contributing to the UAE’s broader ambition to build a knowledge-based, digitally empowered workforce.