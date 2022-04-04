The region’s premier Systems Integrator, 3W Networks a subsidiary of Elsewedy Electric, was awarded by leading EPC company to deliver the telecommunication system for ADNOC’s Belbazem Full Field Development Project.

Belbazem block fields is located 120 km to the Northwest of Abu Dhabi and consists of three oil bearing structures – Belbazem, Umm Al Salsal and Umm Al Dholou. The facilities will deliver production fluids to new onshore facilities at Zirku Island to achieve safe and economic oil production of 45 MBD (annual average).

3W Networks in partnership with leading equipment manufacturers will deliver advanced and steadfast telecom and security systems infrastructure including FO & LAN system, PAGA, CCTV, Access Control system, Telephone system, Radio System, Personnel Tracking System, Perimeter Intrusion & Detection system, Security Monitoring system and Cybersecurity system at Belbazem oilfield and will be interfaced with the existing systems at SARB plant facilities on Zirku Island.

The scope of work includes project management, engineering services, systems integration, and commissioning.

Mohamed Naguib, 3W Networks Chief Executive Officer commented “We are delighted to win and implement the telecommunication infrastructure for ADNOC Belbazem Full Field Development project. Our wide-range experience in providing Integrated Communication Solutions for onshore oilfield development, strong engineering capabilities and significant local presence are the key factors in winning this strategic project”.

