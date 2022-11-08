3M, which operates across nearly every global industry, and whose products are used by billions worldwide, is ready for COP27, taking place until 18th November 2022, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. 3M is committed to achieving carbon neutrality across its operations by 2050, providing scientific expertise to help customers achieve their own sustainability goals by reducing carbon footprints across their products and operations, and developing new technologies solutions to help solve some of the world’s greatest environmental challenges.

3M’s participation at COP27 is led by global and regional senior executives that include Dr. Gayle Schueller, Global Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, 3M, Laszlo Svinger, Vice President and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, 3M and Maxime Bureau, Director Government Affairs and Sustainability, Europe Middle East & Africa, 3M.

In line with their goals, 3M is sponsoring and participating in two discussion panels at COP27. The first-panel discussion will center around the topic of ‘Creating Energy Security for All: Technology & Policy Opportunities’ and will take place on November 15, from 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM. The panel discussion will delve into the urgent need to elevate the technologies and policies to ensure energy security as a response to the global energy crisis. Members of the Global Alliance for Sustainable Energy (GASE) will share their expectations and vision for a secure energy future. The discussion will focus on how countries, corporates and public organizations can drive near-term solutions for energy sufficiency. Additionally, the aim is to also identify the opportunities and differences required in technology and public policy for the Global South versus other developed geographies that will ensure energy access for all. The panelists will include Dr. Gayle Schueller, Global Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, 3M, Dr. Afif Al Yafei, Chief Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi Transmission and Despatch Company (TRANSCO), Mr. Luiz Augusto Figueira, Chief Management & Sustainability Officer, Electrobas, and Mr. Miguel Setas, Executive Board Member, Group Chief Sustainability & Risk, EDP with Shelly Trench, Global Climate & Sustainability Strategy Lead, BCG will be moderating the panel discussion.

The second-panel discussion taking place on November 17 from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM will focus on the topic of ‘Collaborating for Climate Solutions: How can we accelerate partnerships.’ As part of this panel discussion, participants will address the importance of partnerships between the private sector, investors, and global connectors to drive climate change innovation. The panel will feature panelists including Dr. Gayle Schueller, Global Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, 3M, Kristen Siemen, CSO, General Motors, Walaa Elhusseiny, Executive Director, UNGC Egypt Network and Diana Acconcia, Director, Climate Action, European Commission.

