Dubai, UAE: 3DXB Group, a leader in 3D printing construction technologies, concludes an impactful year marked by industry recognition, key milestones, and significant contributions to sustainable development in the UAE and beyond.

Badar Rashid AlBlooshi, Chairman of 3DXB Group, reflected on the company’s progress: “2024 has been a year of growth and achievement for 3DXB Group. We are proud to have provided solutions that address the demand for sustainable construction while supporting regional development goals. Our focus remains on advancing 3D printing technologies to create a more efficient and environmentally conscious construction industry.”

In 2024, 3DXB Group delivered innovative 3D printing solutions to address challenges in construction efficiency, scalability, and environmental sustainability. The company supported regional goals such as the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 strategy and Dubai's Real Estate Strategy 2033 by providing advanced solutions for high-quality, sustainable construction practices.

Earlier, the group was honored with the ‘3D Printing Construction Company of the Year’ award at the Construction Innovation Awards, recognizing its efforts to modernize the construction sector. Additionally, 3DXB Group received the ‘Sustainable 3D Printing Company of the Year’ award at the Sustainability Innovation Awards, reflecting its focus on environmentally friendly practices and innovation in the industry.

The company actively participated in leading industry events, including The Smart Built Environment Forum and the Arab Housing and Community Development Forum. These platforms enabled 3DXB Group to present its solutions and contribute to discussions on modular construction, green building methods, and future housing strategies.

3DXB Group achieved several milestones in sustainability this year. It introduced solutions that reduced material waste by 60%, shortened construction timelines by 50%, and lowered energy consumption in buildings by up to 30%. These innovations contributed to Dubai’s real estate growth in alignment with AED 1 trillion transaction targets outlined in the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033.

As 3DXB Group looks to 2025, the company aims to expand its capabilities and partnerships to meet the increasing demand for sustainable construction in a changing global market.