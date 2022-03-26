“We are delighted to have been awarded the ‘Best New Trade Finance Technology Provider UAE: 2022’ in the Banking and Finance awards. This is in recognition of our user-friendly and seamless Fintech platform” - Pankaj Mundra, Co-Founder and Chairman 360tf- a Nimai Initiative.

360tf enables global trade finance. It is an online, robust, state-of-art marketplace which brings the trade world closer by connecting importers and exporters with 360tf network banks to facilitate LC financing.

360tf is one of the few platforms that reduces turn-around time in sourcing competitive quotes from banks on LC confirmation and discounting.

In the traditional process flow corporates have very few options to choose from amongst relationship banks for trade financing facilities. With 360tf this is now a dynamic digital experience where transactions and quotes are actioned in real time.

“This award is another feather in the cap which showcases that our initiative has hit the right trade finance gap. Our aim is to facilitate trade finance and working capital requirements for every importer and exporter.” said Vikram Lodha, CEO & Co-founder 360tf.

At 360tf, we have poured decades of experience & expertise in dealing with clients across the globe on their Trade Finance requirements. In the short period since its inception, 360tf has amassed a Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of $700 million+ and a user base of 200+ corporates from ten countries majorly from India &UAE with an annual turnover of $85bn.

-Ends-

