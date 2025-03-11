Hong Kong SAR: Airports in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East regions are setting new benchmarks in passenger experience. 35 airports out of a total 95 airports globally were recognised in the prestigious 2024 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards by Airports Council International (ACI). Collectively, airports in the region won 68 awards, across categories.

The awards highlight the region’s commitment to delivering world-class airport experiences amid rapid passenger growth.

The ASQ Awards, announced in partnership with the leading travel technology company, Amadeus, stands out as the preeminent airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking programme globally. The ASQ Awards are based on the aviation industry’s most comprehensive and trusted global measurement program for airport experience. This unique program gathers real-time feedback from travelers through live surveys at airports worldwide. Its rigorous methodology ensures accurate representation of a diverse range of passenger experiences, making it the only survey that enables fair airport comparisons.

This year, 10 airports from Indonesia won awards across categories, while 8 airports China and 7 from India were recognised for service excellence. Other awards were assigned to airports in South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Philippines in the Middle East, 6 airports were recognised, including two from Oman and one from KSA, Jordan, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.

These awards reflect the dedication of airports to enhance customer experience through smart technology, service innovation, and passenger-centric design.

Stefano Baronci, Director General, ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East, said: “As air traffic in Asia-Pacific and Middle East combined is expected to triple from 3.9 billion to almost 11 billion passengers over the next two decades, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable journey is paramount. The fact that 36% of the total awards have been assigned to airports on our Region is testament that airports in Asia-Pacific and Middle East are turning challenges into opportunities by embracing digital transformation, investing in infrastructure, and prioritising service excellence. Congratulations to all the winning airports.”

