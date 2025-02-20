Abu Dhabi, UAE: 2PointZero, a transformational global investment platform and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), announces the strategic acquisition of Cairo-based Maseera Holding for Financial Investments ("Maseera"). As part of this transaction, 2PointZero will launch a new Abu Dhabi-based entity under the Maseera Holding name. Maseera, which serves low- and middle-income individuals as well as micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), is evolving into a global, AI-driven financial services provider. This move reinforces 2PointZero’s commitment to expanding financial inclusion, particularly in underserved economies.

By offering a comprehensive suite of financial services that are accessible, fast, affordable, and adaptable, Maseera aims to bridge the financial gap and empower communities. The company envisions building a transcontinental platform, with majority-owned operations spanning multiple countries, initially targeting key markets across Asia and Africa.

Recognizing the transformative potential of this venture, 2PointZero plans to invest US$1 billion into Maseera over the coming years. By seamlessly integrating Maseera’s expertise with 2PointZero’s cutting-edge technology and AI capabilities, this strategic partnership will drive innovation, unlock new value, and empower underserved populations with the financial tools needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving economic landscape. Additionally, this investment will further enhance 2PointZero’s dynamic value network, reinforcing its position as a key driver of financial inclusion and sustainable growth.

H.E. Mariam Almheiri, Group CEO of 2PointZero, emphasized the strategic importance of the acquisition, adding that: “Bringing Maseera into the 2PointZero ecosystem is a significant step forward in our mission to drive financial inclusion and empower underserved communities. By combining Maseera’s client-centric approach with our technological expertise and global reach, we are enhancing our dynamic value network and delivering innovative financial solutions to markets where we operate. This partnership embodies our commitment to driving groundbreaking advancements through every investment, with the aim of creating a more sustainable and inclusive society.”

Amro Abouesh, Founder and CEO of Maseera Holding, stated: “The principal value running through Maseera is empathy. We believe that empathy is key to innovation, and transparency is the cornerstone of credibility. By always standing on the clients' side, we ensure that our services truly meet the needs of those we serve, hence improving their financial resilience. Furthermore, with experienced backing from a global investor like 2PointZero, we will be able to maximize the value of data and focus our platform on those most underserved corners of emerging economies. This client-centric approach allows us to tailor our offerings to the unique requirements of our target audience, providing them with the financial tools and resources they need to thrive.”

About 2PointZero:

2PointZero, a subsidiary of IHC (International Holding Company) was founded in 2023 as a transformational investment platform focused on making strategic investments in emerging technologies and future-sustaining businesses to create a globally diversified and resilient portfolio.

2PointZero brings together a suite of innovative and established UAE subsidiaries, including Chimera Investments, Lunate Capital, Beltone, Sagasse and International Resources Holding (IRH) under one transformative umbrella, placing 2PointZero at the forefront of key sectors including financial services, consumer goods, mining resources, technology and energy. Our Dynamic Value Network is sector agnostic, allowing it to connect capabilities across our portfolio to unlock new pathways for growth and create measurable value for investors while empowering communities, fostering sustainable ecosystems, and driving groundbreaking technological advancements.

About Maseera Holding:

Maseera Holding for Financial Investments is a digital marketplace financial service provider (FSP) and one-stop shop for low and middle-income individuals and MSMEs, offering a comprehensive range of financial services and products that are easy to access, fast to process, affordable, fit-to-purpose, and agile enough to adapt to ever-changing circumstances. Maseera believes that empathy is key to innovation, and transparency is the cornerstone of credibility. By maximizing the value of data and always standing on the clients' side, we ensure that our services truly meet the needs of those we serve. This client-centric approach allows us to tailor our offerings to the unique requirements of our target audience, providing them with the financial tools and resources they need to thrive.

About International Holding Company (IHC):

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 892 billion (USD 243 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,000 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment. www.ihcuae.com

