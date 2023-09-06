United Arab Emirates: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, today announced that 217 Hawksbill turtles have hatched at the company’s Al Taweelah beach this summer nesting season.

Hawksbill turtles are critically endangered, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Each year, EGA’s Sustainability team and volunteers from across the company clear the beach of washed-up rubbish throughout the nesting season, monitor visiting turtles, and protect nests.

Some 110 nests have been laid on the beach next to EGA’s operations since the programme began in 2011, with more than 7,200 turtles successfully hatched.

EGA also works with the Jumeirah Group's Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Centre to rescue and rehabilitate injured and sick turtles, although no turtles that needed care were found this year.

Salman Abdulla, EGA’s Executive Vice President of Sustainability and ESG, said: “Turtles were using Al Taweelah beach for nesting long before we built our plant nearby, and it is a priority for us that they can continue to do so every year. We ensure that our operations do not disturb this natural environment, and do everything we can to protect turtle nesting. We want to play our part in ensuring this iconic species thrives.”

Hawksbill turtles have an average lifespan of 30 to 50 years and a female can lay over 100 eggs during each nesting season.

