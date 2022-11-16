Middle East:Cadillac Middle East announced today that the much-anticipated 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V has arrived to the region. As part of the fourth generation of the V-Series lineup, the Escalade-V retains the iconic lineage while elevating performance, design, and technology, and is guaranteed to dominate street presence. The industry’s most powerful full-size SUV1 is available as of today across dealerships in the Middle East.

Kristian Aquilina, Managing Director, Cadillac International Operation and Cadillac Middle East said: “There is no better way to close Cadillac’s 120th Anniversary year, than by bringing the first-ever Escalade-V to a region that thrives on luxury and performance. While maintaining the epitome of sophistication of the Escalade, the Escalade-V depicts Cadillac’s performance credentials, elevating the benchmark in the luxury SUV space. Looking at the outstanding results we’ve seen following the launch of the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing to date, and the unrivalled demand for the iconic Escalade, we know that with the Escalade-V we’ll reach new heights.”

Escalade-V Highlights

Rated at a GM-estimated 682 horsepower at 6,000 engine rpm and 885 Nm of torque at 4,400 engine rpm, the Escalade-V’s 6.2L hand-built supercharged and intercooled engine builds on a legacy of supercharged V-8 engines offered in Cadillac V-Series models, those being the second- and third-generation CTS-V models, the XLR-V, and most recently, the CT5-V Blackwing.

The Escalade-V’s engine shares architectural similarities with the CT5-V Blackwing’s supercharged V-8, but features a larger, 2.65L R2650 TVS supercharger that helps overcome the higher inlet and exhaust restrictions on the full-size SUV application. It spins at up to 13,500 rpm to produce approximately 10 pounds of boost and has an electronically controlled bypass valve for optimal drivability. The supercharger’s unique four-lobe rotors are designed to broaden the engine’s power band, with great low-end torque production and strong high-rpm power. This translates into going from 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds.



The rest of the engine is designed to support the high output and the greater cylinder pressures that come with forced induction, including a durable forged-steel crankshaft, forged steel connecting rods and forged aluminum pistons. The aluminum cylinder heads are stronger and handle heat better than conventional castings. The heads also feature lightweight titanium intake valves.



A 10-speed automatic transmission pairs with the engine and features calibration for the unique powerband characteristics of its supercharging system.

The transmission sends transferred torque to an advanced, full-time active all-wheel-drive system that splits torque between the front and rear wheels for optimal traction and driver control in all conditions. The system varies the torque split depending on conditions, but some torque is always directed to the front wheels.

The Escalade-V also offers a combined fuel economy of 6.9 Km / L.

Unique suspension calibrations and V-Mode

Along with the full-time active all-wheel-drive system, standard Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, Air Ride Adaptive Suspension and exclusive Escalade-V suspension hardware complement the Escalade-V’s responsive driving experience. Together, they form the foundation of a heightened feeling of driver control, without sacrificing the isolated precision ride comfort for which the Escalade is renowned.



With this new V-Series SUV, the Air Ride Adaptive Suspension four-corner air springs feature specific, stiff rear air springs. The electronically controlled system also features unique damper hardware tuning and software calibrations, which help make the most of the Escalade-V’s four-wheel independent suspension. The electronic limited-slip differential improves handling and helps to maximize traction.



Drivers can personalize their experience behind the wheel through the exclusive V-Mode, which drivers access via a button on the center console ahead of the transmission shifter. It lets drivers tailor their preferred performance-driving mode and it also automatically lowers the ride height by nearly 20 mm. Adjustments available with V-Mode include:

Suspension settings: Tour or Sport

Steering: Tour or Sport, which feature unique steering calibrations

Brake pedal: Tour or Sport

Engine sound: Stealth, Tour or Sport

AWD: Tour, Sport or Snow/Ice

Engine performance: Tour, Sport or Snow/Ice.

Additionally, a Launch Control function is available via V-Mode that lets the Escalade-V perform optimal acceleration runs from a stop. Drivers access this feature when in V-Mode by holding down the brake pedal and then applying the accelerator pedal fully, and when the Traction Control Lamp begins to flash, releasing the brake pedal.



Signature design, craftsmanship and technology

Inside and out, the new Escalade-V builds on Escalade’s bold, layered design statement and sophisticated, technology-infused passenger environment.



On the exterior, unique front and rear fascias cast a distinctive pose, along with Cadillac’s signature Sport mesh grille. The rear fascia incorporates openings for a quad exhaust outlet. Uniquely styled 22-inch wheels are also part of the V-Series content. They help showcase the performance brake system behind them, which includes exclusive Brembo® front brakes with Edge Red calipers.



The cabin’s appointments build on the Escalade’s Platinum trim interior, offered in Black or Dark Auburn, with Zebra Wood accents. Standard features include semi-aniline leather on all three rows, with front seats featuring power massage1 and a heated steering wheel.



On the technology front, Escalade-V delivers with:

Standard curved OLED with 38 inches of total diagonal display, with twice the pixel density of a 4K television

Premium infotainment experience with navigation3, featuring a 16.9-inch diagonal color information display, Natural Voice Recognition, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Wireless Android Auto4 capability, Connected Apps and more

Augmented Reality, which projects a live image of what is in front of the vehicle on the 14.2-inch-diagonal center cluster display. When a navigational route is active, the system will overlay directional information on the display

Standard AKG Studio Reference 36-speaker audio system, with 3D Surround, Navigation Rendering and more.

For more information in your markets, please visit Cadillac Arabia or contact your local dealer representative.

