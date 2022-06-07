Launched by The Gulf Intervention Society to bring together leading physicians and interventional cardiology specialists from across the GCC

The “First GIS Valve program” launched in the presence of International and regional cardiology experts and in the presence of more than 460+ Attendees and 56 Faculty members.

GIS launched its first “GIS Valve Program” from 3rd -4th June at Sofitel Dubai Downtown, United Arab Emirates

Dubai, UAE: The GIS concluded today the launch of the first of its kind event in the MENA region, the “GIS Valves Program”, which presented the recent updates on the Intervention Cardiology. The goal was to share knowledge and experience from both the International and the Gulf experts and was held from the 3rd-4th of June in Sofitel Dubai downtown. This new leading technology aims to open-up blocked arteries—a leading cause of death.

The two-day hybrid event program is developed and formulated from leading experts and founders of GIS - President Fawaz Almutairi, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist King Abdulaziz Cardiac Center National Guard Hospital, Riyadh, Dr. Altayyeb Yousef from Kuwait Interventional Cardiologist and Structural Heart & Valve Specialist Interventional Dabbous Cardiac Centre, Hatim Al Lawati Oman; Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiology & Structural Heart Disease at Sultan Qaboos University and Husam Noor Bahrain; Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Director of The Cardiac Cath Laboratories Mohamed Bin Khalifa Cardiac Centre Bahrain.

The 1st of its kind event in the MENA region witnessed a huge number of participants 460+ from all over the region and internationally, The Event is organized by ICOM as core PCO in charge.

In line with the GIS vision to encourage the exchange of experiences between professionals within the healthcare industry, cases were live-streamed from The Prince Sultan Cardiac Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Chest Diseases Hospital, Kuwait to aid the spread of information between GCC healthcare professionals.

During the two days event healthcare professionals, and cardiology experts from across the GCC were exposed to the integration of advanced technologies in the Structural Heart Diseases. Demonstrations and live discussions & debates took place through open-discussions, with the goal of sharing experience and knowledge for a better future for patients in the GCC.

At the end of this year in the GIS 5th Annual conference that’s happening from 3rd-5th of November at Intercontinental Festival City, Dubai, the audience will see a combination of live speakers regionally and internationally more than 100+ faculty will be sharing cutting edge news, alongside live streamed cases from different countries. GIS wants to empower their fellow physicians to share responsibility for their patients, each other, and the health care sector as a whole”.

For more information about the annual Conference please visit gisonline.org

The annual event has three main aims:

To educate health care professionals on new guidelines and recent trials in the field of interventional cardiology

To provide an interactive platform for networking between physicians across the GCC and internationally

To share cutting edge insights and news related to industrial partners in order to successfully develop a vision of cooperation between regional and international bodies in the field of Cardiovascular Intervention.

Since the establishment of the Gulf intervention society in 2018, the GIS activities has seen attendance and participation increase by 70% year on year.

About Gulf Intervention Society Conference (GIS):

GIS 2022 Conference, the leading intervention conference in the Gulf. The Gulf Intervention Society was established at a time when the success of Gulf interventionists has been growing regionally and globally. The main aim of its composition was to gather efforts and opinions towards nominal goals that serve us as public, states and health care professionals for scientific, research and societal compatibility. GIS’s mission is to lead the Gulf interventional cardiovascular community through education, research, and quality patient care. To fulfill that mission, GIS recognizes its responsibility to promote the highest possible educational levels, research tools, community interactions and ethical behavior by its members. The group, which is part of the Gulf Heart Association, met to encourage national and regional interventionists to join the society and welcome their addition and participation, as well as developing a vision of cooperation between regional and international bodies in the field of Cardiovascular Intervention. GIS founders and coming members must recognize their responsibility towards patients, to society, to other physicians, and to other health professionals.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on latest news announcements, please visit: https://gisonline.org/