In its 1st edition, the Competition was launched under the theme of “Lead your team in a race against time to engineer innovative solutions to today’s problems”

The Hackathon witnessed the participation of more than 140 students grouped into 20 teams that represented ten leading schools in the UAE

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: As part of Abu Dhabi University (ADU) continuous efforts to elevate its student experience, ADU’s College of Engineering (CoE) hosted the 1st Annual College of Engineering Hackathon under the theme of “Lead your team in a race against time to engineer innovative solutions to today’s problems”. Sponsored by Raytheon Emirates, a Raytheon Technologies subsidiary headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the Hackathon provided students with valuable experiential learning opportunities.

The Hackathon witnessed the participation of more than 140 students grouped into 20 teams which represented ten leading schools in the UAE. During the event, ADU undergraduate students led school students in a race against time to innovate solutions to real-world challenges. The students pitched their ideas to a multidisciplinary judging team. Dr. Hamdi Sheibani, CoE Dean at ADU and Dr. Fatma Bazargan, Director, Cyber and Defense Business, Raytheon Emirates, recognized five winning teams from Brighton College Abu Dhabi, Al-Bashair Private School, Horizon Private School, Emirates National Schools and Khanoor School, with monetary prizes and trophies.

Dr. Hamdi Sheibani, Dean of the College of Engineering (CoE), at Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “We are proud of all the students who participated in our annual competition. They demonstrated great problem-solving, teamwork, communication and leadership skills while designing their projects and innovative solutions. We thank Raytheon Emirates for their support and are looking forward to the next iteration of the competition.”

Dr. Fatma Bazargan, Director, Cyber and Defense Business, Raytheon Emirates, said: “We are honored to have been part of this exciting competition that grows passion for science and technology in our youth through innovative educational techniques. Raytheon Emirates is committed to supporting local educational initiatives in shaping the next generation of purpose-driven innovators and contribute to a knowledge-based economy through developing local talent.”

CoE offers an engaging curriculum complemented by co-curricular and extra-curricular activities. The College continuously partners with leading companies in an effort to introduce students to prospect workplaces as well as internship opportunities. Some of the College’s most prominent partners include the Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE).

About Abu Dhabi University:

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the University has a total enrollment of 7,500 students from over 80 nationalities. Structured into Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering and Health Sciences, ADU offers over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.

Abu Dhabi University is recognized as a world-class institution committed to excellence in teaching, research and student experience, as evidenced by its prestigious regional and international accreditations. The University was the first private higher education institution in the GCC to earn international accreditation from the Californian Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). ADU’s College of Business is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and the prestigious EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS). At a program level, the College of Engineering has received international accreditation from the world-renowned Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), and the Bachelor of Architecture has received Part 1 validation from the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA). The College of Health Sciences has earned accreditation from the Agency for Public Health Education Accreditation (APHEA).

According to the 2021 QS World University rankings, Abu Dhabi University ranked among the top 750 universities in the world and placed among the world’s top 150 universities under 50 years of age. ADU also earned a top 3 spot globally for international faculty and maintained its long-held position as part of the top 11 universities worldwide recognized for student body diversity.

