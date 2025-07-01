Dubai, United Arab Emirates — American Express Middle East (AEME) announces that more than 13,000 taxis in Dubai operated by Franchised companies licensed by Dubai RTA (National Taxi, Arabia Taxi, Kabi Taxi, Dubai Taxi Corporation, and Metro Taxi) are newly accepting American Express payments.

The agreement with Franchise companies provides greater payment choice and convenience for both local and international American Express Card Members. It also increases the number of locations accepting American Express in the UAE, highlighting American Express’ commitment to broadening acceptance options for local and international Card Members. Globally, American Express has tripled the number of accepting merchants since 2017, with more than 89 million locations worldwide1.

Graziela Martins, AEME’s Country Head UAE and Vice President Merchant Business MENA commented, "Our agreement with Franchise companies licensed by Dubai RTA is a major step in our commitment to increasing the number of places that accept American Express in the UAE. It will also enable those taxi companies to attract new American Express Card Members from UAE and around the world, while providing Card Members with even greater payment choice and convenience when travelling by taxi.”

Mr. Khaled Al Awadhi, Director of Transportation Systems at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, commented: "The Roads and Transport Authority welcomes initiatives that expand payment options in taxis, contributing to a more positive customer experience. Through this agreement, the users of taxi’s can now pay with their American Express Cards. It is an important milestone to meet the growing demand among the public including residents and businesses, as well as visitors and tourists.”

1) Source: American Express

About American Express Middle East

American Express began operations in the MENA region in 1959 and set up its first office in Bahrain in 1977. In 1992, AEME was established in Bahrain as a joint venture company owned by American Express and Mawarid Investment Limited. Today, American Express Middle East employs a very diverse workforce of more than 600 employees, covering its consumer card, corporate payments and merchant businesses across the Middle East and North Africa region.

American Express Middle East is a payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business across the Middle East and North Africa.