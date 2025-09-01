Dubai, UAE: PRCA Mena is pleased to announce that its much-awaited PRCA Mena Awards 2025 will take place on Tuesday, 11 November 2025.

The awards are the region’s most prestigious in the public relations and communication industry, and honour the campaigns, agencies and professionals driving impact across the Middle East and North Africa.

The awards, which were moved from April to November after an industry-wide survey revealed a preference for an “outdoors” ceremony, also broadened its entries to 40 categories including ‘Mental Health Champion of the Year’, ‘Best use of AI’ and ‘SuPRWoman of the Year.’

Submissions have now closed, and the judging process is officially underway.

An esteemed panel of regional and international industry leaders is assessing entries, ensuring the highest standards of transparency, fairness, and integrity. Winners will be revealed at the PRCA Mena Awards Gala on 11 November – bringing together leaders, innovators and rising stars for a night of recognition and celebration.

Conrad Egbert MPRCA, Head of PRCA Mena, said:

“The quality of entries this year demonstrates the extraordinary creativity, resilience and professionalism across our industry. The PRCA Mena Awards are a true benchmark for excellence, and we’re excited to celebrate the achievements of the wider PR community this November.”

Tickets for the PRCA Mena Awards 2025 gala dinner are now available.

https://prca-international-awards.org/mena-awards-2025/#timeline

Further details on the judging panel and the ceremony will be announced soon.

About PRCA Mena

PRCA Mena is the regional arm of the largest public relations and communications association (PRCA) in the world. It was established in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. Representing more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide, the PR authority is a global advocate for excellence in public relations. The PRCA’s teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with industry professionals around the world to co-ordinate operations across six continents.

Press Contact:

PRCA Mena

Falah Faisal Jafrani

Email: falah.jafrani@prca.mena.global