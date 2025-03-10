The campaign’s poignant message of finding unity amidst diversity racked millions of views across Aramex’s social media platforms within the first five days of being launched.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Aramex, the leading global provider of logistics and transportation solutions, has unveiled its uplifting Ramadan campaign, ‘Share the Light,’ inspiring communities to embrace unity, kindness, and the shared joy of the Holy Month. With a message that transcends cultures and borders, the campaign has already struck a deep emotional chord, racking up more than 10 million views across Aramex’s social media platforms in the first 5 days.

At the core of the campaign is the lighthearted short film, “Between Two Alleys”, a beautifully crafted story that captures the essence of the Holy Month. Set in a timeless Middle Eastern city, the video follows two elderly neighbors, each preparing to welcome Ramadan by stringing up festive lights in their adjoining alleys. However, from the first seconds a rivalry becomes clear and starts building up. As the lights intertwine, so do their stories. The two men compete over who does a better job in decorating their respective alleys. As the competition reaches its climax, the two realize that what they both worked towards the same goal; a beautifully decorated neighborhood, that benefits the entire community. It is then gently revealed that they belong to different faiths, yet celebrate the shared traditions of the season together.

Rooted in a time-honored tradition, symbolizing the joy and gratitude experienced during the Holy Month, the campaign underscores Aramex’s belief that the Holy Month is a time for bridging differences, fostering togetherness, and illuminating the world with acts of goodwill. The whimsical, yet heartwarming, campaign was conceptualized in-house by Aramex’s creative team.

Mike Rich, Group CMO at Aramex, said: “Ramadan carries a message that transcends borders; a message of peace, reassurance, and hope. At Aramex, our purpose goes beyond logistics; we are committed to ‘Delivering Good’ and strengthening the communities we serve. The overwhelming response to ‘Share the Light’ reaffirms the power of simple, meaningful gestures in bringing people together. We are delighted that once again our attempt to bring people together during a special time of the year has been warmly embraced by the communities we serve.”

Shahir Sirry, Global Creative Director at Aramex, who directed the campaign film, said: “Every day, Aramex connects hundreds of thousands of people across the globe, bringing them closer through its delivery services. With this Ramadan campaign, we wanted to inspire people to bridge what can feel like a million-mile distance of cultural and religious differences — even when they live just down the street from each other.”

This campaign underscores Aramex’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and its ongoing efforts to create a more sustainable and connected world.

Watch the ‘Share the Light’ campaign video on YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.



