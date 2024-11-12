Retail Congress MENA 2024 is a landmark event in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Middle East Council of Shopping Centres & Retailers (MECS+R)

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: In a night celebrating excellence across the MENA region’s retail landscape, Dalma Mall emerged as a shining beacon of innovation and customer-centricity, clinching an impressive 10 awards at the prestigious RECON MENA Awards 2024 organized by MECS+R. Competing among 231 entries and representing a diverse cross-section of the GCC and MENA retail sector, Dalma Mall's accomplishment highlights its unwavering commitment to elevating the shopping experience for its visitors and its influence in redefining retail standards in the region.

With an array of awards spanning categories like NOI- enhancement, Marketing Excellence in Customer Experience (Gold), Sales Promotions (Gold), Experiential Marketing, Community Engagement and Impact, Public Relations, Strategic communications and more, Dalma Mall proved its versatility and dedication across multiple facets of mall management and marketing excellence. This significant achievement underscores the mall's leading role in shaping Abu Dhabi’s retail scene and strengthening its reputation as a premier shopping and lifestyle destination.

Reflecting on this monumental accomplishment, Mr. Bhupinder Singh, General Manager & CFO of Dalma Mall said, “These awards reflect the heart of our mission at Dalma Mall: creating vibrant, memorable experiences that go beyond shopping. Each win is a testament to our team’s hard work and passion, reaffirming our role as a key player in Abu Dhabi’s retail landscape. We are incredibly honoured to be recognized across so many categories, and we remain committed to setting new benchmarks in retail excellence across the MENA region. With a 12% win rate, securing 10 awards is a remarkable achievement for a single mall. This success is a testament to the visionary leadership of our owners, the strategic direction of our board and senior management, and the unwavering dedication of our entire team.”

In a momentous celebration of its 30th anniversary, The Middle East Council of Shopping Centres and Retailers proudly hosted Retail Congress MENA 2024 in the heart of Saudi Arabia, in Riyadh. The event focused on honouring the most innovative and impactful efforts in retail across the MENA region.

Dalma Mall’s standout performance securing 10 out of 87 awards speaks to its dedication to setting the standard for malls across the MENA region. From community engagement initiatives and experiential marketing to strategic communications and enhanced customer experiences, Dalma Mall’s accomplishments showcase its holistic approach to retail excellence. With these honours, Dalma Mall is not only solidifying its place as a leader in the retail sector but also reigniting retail excellence with its dedication to enhancing customer experiences, engaging local communities, and driving the future of retail in the MENA region.

With its steadfast vision to be ‘Abu Dhabi’s Favourite Mall’, Dalma Mall aims to continue its innovative and customer-centric approach to transform customer experience and shopping through various strategic initiatives in the coming year. These include increasing footfalls by diversifying offerings, organizing customer-engaging events and elevating the overall shopping experience at the mall. Dalma Mall intends to bring renowned global retail and Food & Beverage (F&B) brands to Abu Dhabi to cater to its growing customer base.

Dalma Mall is a super-regional shopping mall and one of the largest in Abu Dhabi, prominently situated at the heart of the capital’s growth corridor, across Mohammed Bin Zayed City. Sprawling across a retail space (GLA) of 151,000+ sqm area, Dalma Mall houses more than 450 internationally & regionally renowned and established brands, with a robust selection of fashion retail, department stores, hypermarket, food cuisines, 14-screen cinema, in addition to a large variety of entertainment and leisure offerings, home stores, services and many more dynamically diverse categories which have transformed the mall into a popular family destination in the region, making it truly ‘Abu Dhabi’s Favourite Mall’.

