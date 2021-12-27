Dubai - Commercial Bank of Dubai, one of the leading banks in the UAE, is hosting an NFT art exhibition at its Digital Lab in DIFC. The exhibition is presented in partnership with Amrita Sethi, a leading NFT artist from the UAE.

CBD’s NFT art exhibition shares the story of how CBD has evolved with the UAE over the last 50 years. The story links the iconic Deira Clock Tower, integral to the logo and identity of CBD, to its landmark Head Office building. The art emphasizes how CBD will continue to lead the way for innovation and back the ambition of present and future generations to ensure long term sustainable growth for the UAE.

The Voice Note Art combines technology with the future of art. Amrita creates an immersive experience that merges the physical with the digital. By scanning the QR code embedded in the artwork, the Augmented Reality is activated, allowing observers to enjoy and “see sound” through her art. Each physical limited edition artwork will come with its own digital twin NFT, making CBD one of the first Banks in the world to have its own NFT.

Dr. Bernd van Linder, Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank of Dubai, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the UAE’s historic Golden Jubilee by hosting a unique NFT art exhibition that speaks about the country’s remarkable rise and achievements in just half a century. Further, I am proud to be able to showcase CBD’s parallel growth over this same period. The UAE has taken great strides in becoming a global technology and innovation hub. CBD has supported, and will continue to support, the UAE on this journey.”

“In the last couple of years, the market for NFTs has grown significantly and many artists across the world are utilizing the power of technology to showcase their passion. We are proud to be able to provide a platform to showcase one of the UAE’s finest artists at our Digital Lab and to provide art lovers, technology enthusiasts, and the wider community a one-of-a-kind chance to experience the NFT technology”, he added.

-Ends-

About Commercial Bank of Dubai:

Commercial Bank of Dubai was established in 1969 and is registered as a Public Shareholding Company (PSC). The Bank is listed on the Dubai Financial Market and is mostly owned by UAE Nationals, including 20% by the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD). Over the years, Commercial Bank of Dubai has built itself into a progressive and modern Banking institution, endowed with a strong financial structure and strong management, as well as a loyal and ever increasing customer and correspondent base. Today CBD is one of the leading banks in the United Arab Emirates and offers its customers a full range of retail and commercial banking products and services.

For additional information, contact

Mr. Sandeep Poduval Shivram,

Head of Corporate Communications,

Commercial Bank of Dubai

04 – 2121899 or

email sandeep.poduval@cbd.ae

About Amrita Sethi:

Amrita is an award-winning, golden visa holder and the first NFT (non-fungible token) artist in the Middle East. After a successful career, spanning 15+ years, in some of the world’s largest multinational financial companies, Amrita left the corporate world for a deeper calling, which led to the creation of her new multimedia art form, called “Voice Note Art”©️.

Voice note Art merges sound, technology and storytelling with NFT’s giving her a perfect platform to showcase her dynamic art form. The unique idea led to her recognition and coverage with Forbes, CNN, BBC World news to winning awards, selected for Expo 2020 and creating live activations and installations in Middle East Asia and Europe.

With social media handles

https://www.linkedin.com/in/amrita-sethi-58757514/?originalSubdomain=ae

https://twitter.com/artbyamrita

https://twitter.com/artbyamrita

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021