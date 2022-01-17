PHOTO
Al Ain : Prof. Maamar Benkraouda, Dean of the College of Science, UAEU said that the college has witnessed a great development in its qualitative academic outputs that keep pace with the requirements of national development programs and preparation of national staff. The number of students registered for 2021 is about 1,800 in various disciplines. The college offers 15 academic programs with international standards, and in addition, has conducted more than 490 research during the academic year 2020-2021.
Student Turnout
He pointed out that the college has witnessed a remarkable development in several fields and witnessed a great demand. The number of undergraduate students until the year 2021 reached more than 1,800 in addition to 275 master’s and doctoral students. The College currently offers 15 programs at the bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral levels in various disciplines of science, and it is working to offer programs that meet the country’s needs. The Departments of Physics and Geosciences have offered Bachelor’s and Master’s programs in Space and Geosciences. The College has also launched accelerated programs (BS-MS) in Physics and Mathematics, allowing outstanding bachelor students to take master’s degree courses in the last year, and therefore they get their bachelor's and master's degrees together in only 5 years. He added that the college periodically subjects all of its programs to academic recognition locally from the Commission for Academic Accreditation and internationally from reputable international academic bodies.
Qualitative Academic Research
Dr. Asmaa Al Menhali, Vice Dean of the College of Science, said that the college is at the top of the list of research at the university and has a number of strategic goals in academic research, and research partnerships with international research institutions such as University of California Berkeley and the European Council for Nuclear Research, in particle and nuclear physics, and water treatment-related research with Kyushu University in Japan. In addition, it has research cooperation with the Chinese Academy of Sciences in health, environment, and energy. The college ranks first in the total research submitted in 2021, which exceeds 490 research papers, with more than 50% published in the best academic journals.
Within the framework of extracurricular activities, the college carries out several academic and research activities and events to serve science and society by holding conferences, seminars, and scientific lectures, most notably in 2021 the Global Symposium for 21st Century Materials Emerging Scholars and the Sixth International Conference on Engineering Geophysics in partnership with Al Ain Municipality.
Future Leaders
The Dean of the College of Science stressed that the college is interested in preparing future leaders for the labor market and attaches great importance to guiding the student before joining the college until graduation. It allows outstanding high school students (from the eleventh and twelfth grade) to take college requirements materials before they join the university, and thus it accelerates the period of their studies by calculating these subjects when they join the university. The college has also developed the Meta-Excellence Program in cooperation with the UAEU Science and Innovation Park. This program was designed by experts on training workshops that prepare students for the labor market, entrepreneurship, and innovation in their various specializations.
