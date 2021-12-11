City Centre Bahrain, the premier shopping, entertainment, and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom, invites guests of all ages to experience the first edition of its Winter City.

Running from 2nd of December – 31st of January, the festivities at City Centre Bahrain will create great moments for families with a breathtaking Winter display in their Central Galleria. Winter themed activities include a snow slide and even snow mountains for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/citycentrebahrain or www.citycentrebahrain.com.

About City Centre Bahrain

City Centre Bahrain is the largest shopping, leisure and entertainment destination in Bahrain, attracting more than 14 million visitors annually. Spread across more than 158,000sqm of retail space, City Centre Bahrain offers an international mix of more than 340 exclusive brands including 60 dining outlets, with major stores such as the Kingdom’s largest Carrefour hypermarket, Saks Fifth Avenue, Debenhams, Centrepoint and Home Centre. The mall’s integrated family leisure offer includes a 20-screen Cineco Cinema, and a Magic Planet. The mall is also adjoined by two premium hotels, the 5-star Westin Hotel City Centre Bahrain and Le Meridien Hotel City Centre Bahrain.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 16 international markets, employing more than 44,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 27 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and four community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in a number of markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 300 outlets.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 500 VOX Cinemas screens and 37 Magic Planet family entertainment centres across the region, in addition to iconic leisure and entertainment facilities such as Ski Dubai, iFly Dubai and Ski Egypt, among others. The Company is parent to the consumer finance company 'Najm', and a Fashion and Home retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel and Maisons du Monde. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management. The Company also owns the rights to The LEGO Store and American Girl in the Middle East

