Washington: CFM International, a 50-50 joint venture between GE and Safran Aircraft Engine Group, has signed an agreement with Airbus to conduct a test program on the use of hydrogen as jet fuel in the middle of the current decade.

The programme aims to conduct ground and air tests on a direct hydrogen combustion engine, in preparation for the introduction of a zero-emission aircraft into service by 2035.

CFM International will modify the combustion chamber, fuel system and GE turbocharge control system This engine, which has been assembled in the United States due to its unique size characteristics, advanced turboprop mechanism, and fuel flow capacity, has been selected.

The experiment will use the hull of the A380 with liquid hydrogen tanks developed at Airbus facilities in France and Germany.

"Hydrogen combustion potential is one of the key technologies we are developing today under CFM Rise," said Gail Mehost, President and CEO of CFM International. By combining the expertise and experiences of CFM, GE and Safran Aircraft Engine Group as well as Airbus, we will have an exceptional team capable of conducting the best possible hydrogen propulsion system experience."

Sabine Cloke, Chief Technical Officer of Airbus, added: "This is the biggest step of its kind for Airbus and heralds a new phase in which hydrogen-fueled aircraft have emerged since our concepts of zero-emission aircraft were unveiled in September 2020. Combining the expertise of European and U.S. engine manufacturers to make significant progress in hydrogen combustion technologies, this partnership provides a clear message to emphasize the sector's commitment to zero-emission flights."

CFM International shares targets and ambitions with Airbus to deliver on a promise they made when signing the Air Transport Working Group agreement in October last year to reach zero emissions in the aviation sector by 2050 by developing and testing the technologies necessary to operate zero-emission aircraft within the ambitious schedule.

CFM International, GE and Safran Aircraft Engine Group have close and long-standing relationships with Airbus, and have worked together as partners to achieve remarkable achievements and successes in delivering high-performance products that meet the needs of airline customers.

