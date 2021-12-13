Manama, Bahrain:The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been oversubscribed by 261%.

Subscriptions worth BD 112.074 million were received for the BD 43 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 15th December 2021 and matures on 16th March 2022, is 1.46% compared to 1.43% of the previous issue on 17th November 2021.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.248 (BH00090QW627) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.

