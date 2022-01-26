The Volkswagen Touareg R-Line will be the highlighted vehicle used in every episode

A list of Arab Celebrities and well-known TV personalities and host Hisham Alhowaish will be driving around Dubai in the Touareg

The show will begin airing on the 24th of Jan at 22:30 (UAE time) on Dubai TV

Saudi Arabia – Volkswagen Middle East renews its partnership with Carpool Karaoke Arabia for the second year in a row, for the fourth season of the show. The TV program, an Arabic-language version of James Corden’s award-winning “Carpool Karaoke”, will feature a star-studded line-up of Arab celebrities being driven around the streets of Dubai in Volkswagen’s high-tech flagship SUV, the Touareg .



The Touareg is the most technically advanced Volkswagen car of its era equipped with a stunning 15-inch infotainment screen, a pioneering first for a Volkswagen model. The state-of-the-art system forms the digital dashboard and does away with buttons, knobs, and dials, using just the power of touch, gesture, and voice to control the car.

Each episode of the show features celebrities sharing a Volkswagen Touareg R-line, singing along to their personal playlists, and embarking on a fun adventure, while the cameras film the inside of the car capturing the camaraderie between the host and guest in a way that has never been seen before in the history of Arab media.

The program will consist of 11 episodes, including one recap episode featuring well-known Saudi host and TV personality Hisham Alhowaish, alongside guests such as Saber Rebai, Carole Samaha, Rahma Riad, Majed Al Mohandes, and many more. Carpool Karaoke Arabia will air every Monday from 24 January at 22:30 PM on Dubai TV and every Tuesday on Dubai One at 22:00 PM, UAE time.

Anja Petrovski, Marketing and PR Director for Volkswagen Middle East said: “We believe in the importance of engaging and connecting with our local and regional audiences. Our renewed collaboration with Carpool Karaoke Arabia is a testament to our commitment to this as it showcases the brand in a regional and relevant context.” “We want to support talent and initiatives that are exciting, closer to home and have the power to move our audiences. The guiding principle of our strategy is to be inclusive and to embrace the diversity of our audiences across the region.”

Sarah Aljarman, General Manager of Dubai TV & Dubai One TV, said: “We are happy to collaborate with Volkswagen Middle East on Carpool Karaoke Arabia for the second year in a row, for the fourth season. It was a highly successful show and the number of followers on the social media channels and the digital is a proof”.

Aljarman highlighted that the clear vision and strategy of Dubai TV to appreciate Arab audience in all around the world is a success by itself. We always strive to entertain our audience and meet their requirements by offering similar programs and shows.

Last year, Volkswagen along with the exclusive dealer in Dubai and the Northern Emirates – Al Nabooda Automobiles, auctioned the one-of-a-kind Touareg filmed in Season 3 of Carpool Karaoke. The car, signed by the famous celebrities who featured on the show, was auctioned off with 100% of the proceeds donated directly to Al Jalila Foundation to support medical treatment for children in need.

More at www.Volkswagen-me.com/en/news.html

-Ends-

About Volkswagen Middle East:

The Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand is present in more than 150 markets throughout the world and produces vehicles at over 50 locations in 14 countries. In 2020, Volkswagen delivered 5.3 million vehicles including bestselling models such as the Golf, Tiguan, Jetta or Passat. Currently, 195,878 people work for Volkswagen across the globe. The brand also has over 10,000 dealerships with 86,000 employees. Volkswagen is forging ahead consistently with the further development of automobile production. E-mobility, smart mobility and the digital transformation of the brand are the key strategic topics for the future.

About Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI):

Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI) is one of the leading multimedia and creative services companies in the Middle East, and the largest media organization in the UAE. The DMI portfolio includes three distinct sectors listed below:

TV and Radio sector: Dubai TV, Sama Dubai, Dubai One, Dubai Sports, Dubai Racing, Dubai Zamaan, Noor Dubai TV and Radio and Dubai FM.

Publishing sector: Al Bayan and Emarat Al Youm Newspapers, Emirates Business 24/7 and Dubai Post

Print and Distribution sector: Masar Printing & Publishing, Tawseel Distribution Company and Mohammed bin Rashid Quran Printing Centre

DMI is also home to Awaan digital platform, the largest digital media library for the local and Arab media in the Middle East, providing the Arab audience a unique experience to enjoy free viewing of TV content.

Media contact

Volkswagen Communications

Brett Jones

Public Relations Manager

brett.jones@volkswagen.avme.ae

Zeina Al Hasan

Public Relations Officer

extern.zeina.alhasan@volkswagen.avme.ae

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022