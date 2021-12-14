The UAE’s second Hunter & Barrel venue poised to shake up Abu Dhabi’s dining scene with distinctive charcoal grilled meats and vegetables, and signature barrel-aged craft beverages

Dubai, UAE: Hunter & Barrel, the high-end casual dining restaurant and lounge concept owned and operated by Seagrass Hospitality Group, has expanded into Abu Dhabi with a second UAE venue at the all-new Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island.

Born in Australia, Hunter & Barrel Abu Dhabi’s distinctive offering of exceptional charcoal grills and barrel-aged craft beverages is steeped in culture, and continues the brand’s culinary and thematic homage to ancestral hunter and gatherer techniques through a carefully curated menu and interiors.

Hunter & Barrel Abu Dhabi follows the resounding success of the brand’s first UAE venue at Vida Emirates Hills, with the stunning 250-cover venue at Yas Bay Waterfront maintaining the brand’s focus on communal dining and mouth-watering sharing platters.

With Hunter & Barrel Abu Dhabi now open, Seagrass Boutique Hospitality Group is gearing up for an aggressive and widespread regional expansion in coming months. With its Expo branch now also attracting residents and international visitors, and its sights set on Mirdif in 2022 to cater to an entirely new district of foodies.

“Following our successful UAE entry in Dubai, the next logical step was to turn our attention to the country’s capital and its bustling dining scene,” said Bradley Michael, CEO & Founder of Seagrass Boutique Hospitality Group, se previous ventures include The Meat & Wine Co and 6HEAD.

“We appeal to Abu Dhabi diners’ discerning demand for international culinary concepts that offer incredible fare, beverages, and value. Lying at the heart of Abu Dhabi’s leisure and entertainment district on Yas Island, Yas Bay Waterfront is stand-out destination and an atmospheric hotspot for cosmopolitan residents and tourists alike.”

Head Chef Kamil Bouloot, Seagrass Boutique Hospitality Group’s Head of Culinary – UAE, has created a Hunter & Barrel Abu Dhabi menu which focuses on charcoal grilled meats and vegetables, with a few new additions for existing fans of the brand to explore.

Diners can experience the Hunter & Barrel ethos by tucking into the Hunter’s Sharing Platter, which features an assortment of items from the master menu’s small plates section, including open fire prawns, smoky chicken wings, three cheese dip and spicy calamari.

For mains, meat, seafood and vegetables come to the fore via Hunter & Barrel’s signature skewers, speciality steaks, and salads, with highlights including wagyu tomahawk, spicy gazelle fillet skewer, lobster fettucine, and roasted chiles rellenos. Dessert options include baked pain perdu, choc walnut brownie and pavlova, amongst others.

The venue is suitable for diners of all ages with a dedicated children’s menu for Young Hunters including much-loved staples such as mac & cheese, grilled chicken tenderloins, and mini cheese burgers.

For reservations, please email: yasbay@hunterandbarrel.ae

About Hunter & Barrel

Hunter & Barrel is a sophisticated take on the hunter’s way, where ancient ritual combines with raw elements of nature in a modern setting. Inspired by the communal feast, charcoal grilled fires, open plan kitchen, and complemented with an extensive range of barrel aged drinks, dining at Hunter & Barrel is a social experience. Hunter & Barrel’s first venue opened in Sydney, December 2015, followed by two additional venues in Melbourne and Perth, setting the international platform for its first overseas debut in Dubai, 2021, with plans to expand across the Middle East.

