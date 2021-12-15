After announcing the reverse acquisition of the brand by Innovision Holding, Brunch & Cake has just revealed the launch of their fourth location in the UAE. The latest addition to the Brunch & Cake family is now welcoming visitors at Jumeirah Islands.

The Barcelona-born all-day dining spot’s newest location is being called ‘Brunch & Cake by the Lake’ and is nestled in the heart of the Jumeirah Islands Pavilion. Brunch & Cake by the Lake will boast a bakery area of 1385 square feet and a cafe space of 2790 square feet with fully openable windows offering direct access to the lake. The entire venue will be able to host up to 80 covers at a time.

Designed with the brand’s signature boho-chic interior, this restaurant & cafe is the ideal setting for a catch-up over a hearty menu and picturesque lake views.

Amjad Barakat, co-founder of Innovision Holding Company said, “We are excited about our newest location at the Jumeirah Islands Pavilion. Following the success of our three other branches in the UAE, we look forward to serving our customers in a community setting. At Brunch & Cake, we try to assimilate each new location to its setting, so even if you have been to our other locations before, Brunch & Cake by the Lake is guaranteed to provide a new experience for you. This is our first opening since the reverse acquisition and we’re thrilled to be closing the year on this high note. Many more to come!”

Brunch & Cake by the Lake will serve the complete Brunch & Cake all-day dining menu ranging from breakfast, lunch, dinner items as well as a dessert menu and a plant based menu. The overall menu will be a combination of classics as well as a range of new menu items. The venue will host an extensive selection of bakery items while also providing customers a chance to customize their iconic cakes. The bakery will also serve fresh breads and baked items perfect for its community residents to grab while they are going about their day in Jumeirah Islands.

Brunch & Cake by the Lake will be open throughout the week from 8am to 10:30pm.

Brunch & Cake is now available in the UAE at Al Wasl 51, The Pointe, the newly launched Jumeirah Islands in Dubai, and Marsa Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi with new locations launching in Saudi Arabia in the coming year.

About Brunch & Cake:

Brunch & Cake is an all-day dining restaurant that hails from Barcelona and is known for its perfect mix of healthy, wholesome and visually appealing menu items. Brunch & Cake made its way to the UAE in 2019 to create their first-ever flagship store outside of Barcelona. The restaurant is a project of F&B consultancy, Flip International co-founded by Jamal Wick and Amjad Barakat who have established multiple successful F&B concepts across the MENA region and aim to push the boundaries of F&B scene after their global acquisition of the Brunch & Cake brand in 2021 under Innovision Holding.

The 5000 sq. flagship outlet, located at Wasl 51, block C in Jumeirah 1 opened in October 2019. Dubai’s 2nd location of Brunch & Cake launched at The Pointe in Dubai in December 2020. A third location in the UAE launched in Abu Dhabi, Marsa Al Bateen Marina in early 2021 a new location in Dubai is now open in Jumeirah Islands Community with extensive international expansion plans in the pipeline for the next few years. Brunch & Cake Jumeirah Islands will be the brand’s 4th location overall in the UAE.

