New distribution partnership with SKPS

A new era for sustainable anti-corrosion and PFP coating

Aalst, Belgium – Acotec and Sap & Kaps Petroleum Services LLC, UAE signed an agreement for the distribution of Acotec’s brands and products, including Humidur® and Humidur® Char, in the United Arab Emirates. Business operations will start immediately.

In the presence of the Belgian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, his excellency Peter Claes, an agreement was signed between Mr. Khaldoun A. Afifi, Managing Director of Sap and Kaps Petroleum Services l.l.c (SKPS) and Mr. Gary Hill, Global Business Development Director, Acotec.

The official signature of the accord took place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre during ADIPEC (Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition), one of the most influential events in the oil, gas and energy business’ calendar.

Sharing of skills, knowledge, products and services

Besides providing more opportunities for trade between the two companies, the collaboration between SKPS and ACOTEC also promises to increase the level of skill sharing and knowledge of the products and services in the region.

Acotec’s Corrosion Knowledge Centre has more than 35 years of experience in the development and production of sustainable anti-corrosion and passive fire protection coatings, and is world-renowned as a top provider of environmentally friendly solutions and technical expertise.

SKPS offers a fresh and innovative approach to the business in UAE, as their goal is to exceed client expectations with outstanding customer service, increased flexibility, and greater value, thereby optimising system functionality and improving operational efficiency.

Wim Schalley, Acotec CEO sees this new partnership as a stepping stone towards more business in the region. “This is clearly a new era for the distribution, storing and technical support of ACOTEC’s corrosion protection and passive fire protection products in the United Arab Emirates. We look forward to working with SKPS in the future.”

Khaldoun A. Afifi, Managing Director of SKPS confirmed this sentiment: “People safety, asset protection and continuity of operation is what SKPS look and strive for. Acotec will contribute to this, especially with the introduction of Humidur® and Humidur® Char to our market.”

Humidur® by Acotec

Humidur® is a sustainable and environmentally friendly anti-corrosion coating and is used in various industries and markets, from marine industry & offshore, energy market and oil to gas market and petrochemical industry. Acotec is a company that offers worldwide customer-oriented solutions in order to handle any type of corrosion. The head office is based in Aalst, Belgium and has a worldwide distribution network. Please visit the website www.humidur.com for more information.

Sap and Kaps Petroleum Services L.L.C.

SKPS provides superior specialist services to the energy companies in the United Arab Emirates/Gulf region. Our associates are distinguished by their functional and technical expertise combined with their hands-on experience, thereby ensuring that our clients receive the most effective and professional service. As experts in the field of pipeline and piping repairs, SKPS are involved in every stage of implementation and operation, including business requirement definition, development of functional specifications for client approval, system design for repair, and overseeing development teams customizing repairs to fit specific client needs. Please visit the website www.skps.com for more information.

