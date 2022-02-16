DUBAI: Award-winning, global creator commerce company Whalar today announced the official opening of its MENA office. The news follows a year of incredible expansion that saw Whalar achieve triple-digit year-on-year growth and brought on roughly 155 new hires globally.

Located in Dubai Media City, the UAE office is Whalar’s sixth global office following London, New York, Los Angeles, Malaga, and Berlin. The MENA launch is to serve its growing base of regional clients and further support stakeholders within the region’s vibrant and growing creator economy.

Leading the regional office will be regional Head of Brand Partnerships. Dominique Audibert, who is supported by a locally based client services team. Newly appointed EMEA President Marco Bertozzi will oversee the overall business.

“Whalar recognises the importance of strengthening our presence in the MENA region. With our strong client relationships, we will be able to deliver meaningful connections by leveraging the region’s fast-growing creator economy,” said Marco Bertozzi, President, EMEA for Whalar.

Dominique, who has worked at Whalar since its inception, has extensive experience in developing and delivering strategic campaigns within the region. She said that Whalar’s local office is poised for significant growth, not only supporting brands but also creators: “In line with our global focus, we will be offering innovative and locally relevant content to brands within the MENA region. As we continue to grow our client base in the region, so too will our support for local creators.”

“There is exceptional creative talent in the region and along with cutting-edge solutions for brands, we will also launch resources and services that are specifically designed to power the creator economy,” added Dominique.

Established in 2015, Whalar has been a driving force in powering the global creator economy by partnering with world-class creators, talent managers, brands, and agencies in delivering award-winning work. Whalar’s work within the MENA region extends back to 2015 and since that time, the company has worked with a growing list of regionally based international and local brands, delivering dynamic and impactful creative work.

A key factor in Whalar’s meteoritic rise has been its unique focus on brand partnerships, technology, and innovation. In 2021, Whalar became the only influencer company featuring global marketing partnerships for Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. Whalar is also one of three companies with access to TikTok’s API. Whalar leverages these partnerships for the benefit of both clients and creators through its proprietary technology platform, Echo. The platform not only allows Whalar to identify creators globally and scale campaigns across multiple markets, but it also offers real-time accurate reporting of campaigns.

The company’s ongoing investment into technology and partnerships is paying dividends globally. Additionally, industry peers have also taken note. Whalar is the only creator commerce company to have won two Cannes Lions (Gold & Silver) for its work on the United Nations “The People’s Seat” campaign.

“Whalar’s permanent presence in the MENA region will deepen regional relationships as the company further supports and enables innovative work between creators and brands,” added Bertozzi.

To contact Whalar’s MENA region office, please email: team-mena@whalar.com and for more information on Whalar, visit www.whalar.com.

