Tucked away on Bang Krachao, a protected jungle-clad island on the Chao Praya River, known locally as the 'Green Lung' of Bangkok, RAKxa fully integrates advanced medical treatments with revered holistic therapies alongside renowned Thai hospitality, resulting in a world-class medical destination. RAKxa's unique concept curates personalised one-to-fourteen day programmes based on real results using cutting-edge technology.

The RAKxa experience, which begins at home and carries on long after you leave, unearths a complete blueprint of health that enables certified medical doctors and holistic therapists to prescribe a precise treatment plan based on one of the 10 packages available. Programmes span all corners of health and wellness issues such as Facial and Body Solution, Gut Health, Immunity Booster, Long Covid, Weight Management, Facial Solution and De-Stress. Completing the wellness journey is a high-tech medical gym with Olympic athlete training equipment, hydrothermal spa facilities, an anti-inflammatory food philosophy, a cleansing tea lounge, and an enticing menu of workshops and activities.

RAKxa is the result of a compelling three-way partnership between M.K. Real Estate Development Plc, Minor Hotels Group and VitalLife Scientific Wellness Centre, a subsidiary company of the renowned Bumrungrad International Hospital. M.K. Real Estate, one of the leading residential developers in Thailand, is RAKxa’s project owner and landlord, compounding the expertise of all parties to design a medical wellness retreat unseen before. Understanding that tourism is a key driver in Thailand’s economy and how wellness is more important today than ever before, Dusadee Tancharoen, RAKxa's Managing Director, saw an opportunity to create something truly remarkable to place Thailand on the medical wellness map of the future:

"This has long been a passion and a dream, to create a wellness escape that goes beyond what people normally associate with Thailand. Beyond the yoga and spa retreats. Having spent many years researching and understanding the market, there was a clear gap for a truly integrative retreat. The goal was to find a sanctuary, somewhere immersed in nature that fully combines alternative and complementary medicine with Western modern science. Today’s world is filled with battles and people need to have their best defences in play. Being truly well protects us from any threats the future may hold"

Dusadee Tancharoen

RAKxa’s identity is grounded in its warm-hearted local culture. Inspired by the tranquillity and simplicity of Bang Krachao, the retreat will comprise of just 60 private pool and garden villas and two residences, nestled by a lake and surrounded by flourishing botanical gardens. The retreat uses the beauty of nature as its design and decoration, to keep the mind clear from distraction and to fully embrace nature's healing power. The initial launch has just 27 garden villas open, with the remaining garden villas, spacious pool villas and presidential residences expected soon in 2022. RAKxa is separated from the rest of Bangkok by a winding river, accessible by both boat and car, just an hour from both Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang International Airports, yet it feels like a world away. Abundant with fresh air and with gazes of green in every direction, the rural location is like stepping back in time, to a Bangkok before sky-scrapers and buzzing traffic.

RAKxa in Thai means to cherish, to heal and to conserve, and this philosophy applies not only to the health of the guests, but also health of the land. Since conception, RAKxa has restored and repaired the ecosystem in an area of Bang Krachao that had been degraded and damaged over time. From planting thousands of local trees and flowers, soil regeneration, and waste clearance, to supporting local farmers and gardeners in organic farming methods, the RAKxa concept goes above and beyond.

VitalLife's Scientific Wellness Clinic

VitalLife's Scientific Wellness Clinic, based at RAKxa, houses internationally trained medical doctors who use a complete holistic approach to identify a picture of your health. With the help of cutting-edge diagnostics, including genetic, hormone and micronutrient testing and preventative cancer screening, data is gathered and confidentially shared with doctors, healers, trainers, physiotherapists and nutritionists to create hyper-personalised programmes. These are aimed at disease prevention, antiaging, sleep enhancement, physical performance and therapies, and all are tailored to restore digestive balance and cognitive function. The clinic operates an array of modern technologies such as IV nutrient therapy, cryosauna infrared sauna, light therapy and platelet-rich plasma therapy.

RAKxa Jai - Holistic Wellness Centre

VitalLife medical doctors work alongside experts of time-honoured healing disciplines in RAKxa’s Holistic Wellness Centre. Comprehensive holistic treatments from esteemed schools of healing span Traditional Chinese Medicine, Traditional Thai Medicine, Ayurveda and Energy Healing to create a fully integrated wellness journey unlike any other. Also at RAKxa Jai is the therapeutic spa, overlooking the lagoon, which offers a refined selection of massages, healing treatments and therapies. Extensive hydrothermal facilities include a herbal steam, infrared sauna, experience shower and vitality pool using hot and cold therapy.

RAKxa Gaya - Medical Gym

RAKxa’s Medical Gym is home to a team of expert physiotherapists and exercise physiologistswho conduct a comprehensive body analysis using state-of-the-art equipment used by medical researchers, sport scientists and professional athletes the world over. The team draws upon this technology, functional medicine and the science of movement to tailor an individualised training programme based on the principles of corrective exercise, performance rehabilitation, and neuromuscular training.

RAKxa's Wellness Cuisine

RAKxa's wellness cuisine is centred on ingredients and great emphasis is placed on their origins, the value of seasonality and the benefits of sustainable eating. The approach to food is guided by an anti-inflammatory philosophy and based on a deep understanding that gut and body imbalances are caused by the average modern diet. Menus at RAKxa help the body eliminate harmful toxins and food causing inflammation. There will be two restaurants at RAKxa. The main restaurant Unam, will serve honest, healthy international cuisine without compromising on taste. On-hand will be a nutritionist who will offer guidance and assistance to ensure each dining experience is exciting and delicious, whilst also keeping in-line with guests tailored programme requirements. The speciality Asian restaurant Ukhao draws inspiration from local ancient wisdom in traditional recipes from Thailand and neighbouring countries including Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, and China. Ukhao's tasting menus pay homage to the region’s masterful use of spices and wild herbs, highlighted in curries and broths. Set to launch in 2022.

Activities

The healing power of play is a vital pillar of the wellbeing philosophy at the retreat. On offer are a wide variety of activities designed to enhance the wellness programmes, from peaceful nature walks to hands-on cooking classes with the Executive Chef. RAKxa’s Botanical Wellness Journey Landscape has also been designed to inspire and heal - simply wandering around the grounds promotes a sense of wellbeing and calm.

Private Villa Accommodation

Managed by Minor Hotels, RAKxa’s villas are designed to encourage rest and reflection with airy living spaces, spacious bathrooms and bedrooms designed for the ultimate night’s sleep. The earth-toned spaces are furnished in fabrics by Jim Thomson alongside handcrafted pieces that reflect the local community’s relaxed simplicity. The first launch phase of the project will have 27 garden villas at 80sqm, each with their own lush, exotic garden with an ever-changing ecosystem of indigenous plants and flowers. Pool and presidential villas expected in 2022.

