As a part of the Health & Wellness week at Expo 2020 which kicked off on 27 th January, Aster Volunteers in partnership with India pavilion conducted Basic Life Support (BLS) awareness training, session on fitness and infection control measures for Expo visitors.

January, Aster Volunteers in partnership with India pavilion conducted Basic Life Support (BLS) awareness training, session on fitness and infection control measures for Expo visitors. Aster DM Healthcare has also launched its corporate booth at the India Pavilion – Expo 2020, presenting a digital global showcase of its multi-geography integrated healthcare offering.

Dubai : Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare provider networks in GCC and India, conducted Basic Life Support training for Expo 2020 visitors at the India pavilion. The training benefitted 171 people who were trained on essential life-saving skills which can be used incase of emergencies.

The Basic Life Support (BLS) generally refers to first response care that is provided during health emergencies like accidents or choking or sudden respiratory distress. The participants received training to identify life threatening situations and the immediate response that they can provide as per need like CPR, first-aid, resuscitation and other essential skills, till professional medical help can be availed. Aster Volunteers have been providing this training across multiple countries and have conducted 176,185 trainings till date.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman & Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, said, “Life support training is a vital life skill that equips one with the knowledge of dealing with health emergencies before professional medical care can be availed. Prompt and appropriate first aid can save lives, and if more and more people are empowered with these basic skills, many lives can be saved in the event of an emergency. Aster Volunteers have been at the forefront of many training and awareness activities, and we are glad that the BLS training at the India pavilion, EXPO 2020 equipped the visitors with essential life-saving skills.”

The programme began with a zumba dance warm up followed by an educational BLS video. Further, the participants were asked to practice BLS skills with mannequins. The activity was supervised by Aster doctors, nurses and volunteers.

Over the last five years, Aster Volunteers has emerged into a global movement being driven by over 37,000 volunteers who have impacted over three million lives. Recently, Aster Volunteers had also organized a Health & Wellness Camp for 70 underprivileged children at the India pavilion.

-Ends-

About Aster Volunteers, the global CSR programme of Aster DM Healthcare

Aster Volunteers programme, the global corporate social responsibility initiative of Aster DM Healthcare, was launched on occasion of the company's 30th anniversary in 2017 and provides a platform which bridges the gap between people who would like to help with those in need. Driven by Aster DM Foundation, through various initiatives, the programme has been able to impact 3+ million lives across geographies. Aster Volunteers have been able to treat 470,890 individuals through mobile medical camps; 171,238 people have benefitted from basic life support trainings and 39,148 free surgeries as well as health investigations were conducted; supported with the recruitment of 122 differently abled people and treated 559,304 people through medical camps. The aid programme in Somali land, Jordan, Bangladesh, Yemen and Kerala has benefitted 294,158 people.

Aster Volunteers have also been at the forefront of the battle against COVID – 19 and has impacted 1.9 million lives.

For more information about us, please contact:

Lavanya Mandal

Head of PR and Internal Communications

Aster DM Healthcare

Email: lavanya.mandal@asterdmhealthcare.com

Rasheed Palliyalil

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, UAE

Email: rasheed@watermelonme.com

DISCLAIMER:

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Aster DM Healthcare will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022