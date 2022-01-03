Celebrates win with launch of ‘Thank You’ campaign to give away 28 million Ascott Star Rewards bonus points to members

The brand also achieved top honours in the Middle East and Asia for the sixth consecutive year

Middle East – CapitaLand Investment Limited’s wholly owned lodging business unit – The Ascott Limited, has attained a colossal 28 accolades at the regional World Travel Awards 2021 Grand Final, attaining the coveted title of ‘World’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand’ in the Middle East, Asia, Europe and Oceania. Ascott emerged as the biggest winner with the greatest number of awards received amongst serviced apartment players.

Mr. Kevin Goh, Ascott’s Chief Executive Officer said: “To be recognised during such extraordinary times is a strong validation of our quality lodging properties, as well as Ascott’s efforts to provide a haven for all our guests, a safe home away from home. I am honoured to celebrate this incredible achievement with our staff who selflessly put the needs of others above their own. I am also grateful for the strong support from our owners, partners, and business associates.”

“Despite COVID-19, Ascott continues to be the accommodation of choice for guests. This year, Ascott was the first hospitality company in the world to offer guests complimentary health, wellness, and security support during their stay. We have also added seven hotel brands to form a network of 14 brands on our new online platform discoverasr.com. Ascott is also on track to achieve a record number of new units signed this year and the highest ever property openings. These are testaments of a resilient team whom in the harshest of winters never lost sight of spring. We are excited to bring this positive momentum forward into 2022 and continue to deliver more of what Ascott has to offer,” added Mr Goh.

The world’s leading serviced apartment brand is celebrating the momentous occasion by launching the ‘Thank You’ campaign, whereby guests are offered the opportunity to earn up to 28 million Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) bonus points through its loyalty programme. Ascott members reserving their direct booking, including those made on the discoverasr.com, until 31st December 2021 can enjoy 3,888 ASR bonus points, with the promotion valid for stays between 16th December 2021 until 31st March 2022.

ASR members continue to enjoy a slew of perks, from the ASR points purchase feature and promotions where members can purchase ASR points and be rewarded with bonus points; to the ASR Elite Status Match and CapitaStar-ASR Points Exchange programmes that allow ASR members to gain more perks or upgrade their membership tier.

ASR members also enjoy greater convenience and flexibility with the Discover ASR mobile app. It provides ASR members with contactless services where they can search for deals, manage their membership, purchase and redeem ASR points, perform mobile check-in and check-out, and make contactless payment. Launched in October 2020, the app has received over 220,000 downloads to date.

The mobile app’s latest features include allowing guests to customise their stay by sharing their pre-arrival and in-stay requests; earn ASR points if they opt out of housekeeping service as part of Ascott’s Go Green initiative; and share feedback on their stay through a pulse survey in the mobile app. Guests staying with Ascott can access the in-app social wall and private messaging features which allow them to interact with fellow guests or communicate privately with the serviced residence’s front desk. Guests will soon be able to purchase vouchers via the app for their next stay.

Within the region, the brand was awarded ‘Middle East’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand’, and ‘Saudi Arabia’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand’ on a cluster level, while four properties bagged honours on a local level in the Middle East & Turkey.

Ascott Rafal Olaya Riyadh, exuding luxury and stunning views of the contemporary and commercial city of Riyadh, was awarded the title of ‘Saudi Arabia's ‘Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2021’ in the Kingdom.

For the United Arab Emirates, the luxury residences of Ascott Park Place Dubai won the World Travel Awards’ ‘UAE’s Leading Serviced Apartment 2021’, for its grandeur and lavish apartments in the heart of Dubai. Citadines Metro Central Dubai, achieved the ‘Dubai's Leading Serviced Apartments 2021’ for its elegance and proximity to the commercial hub in Dubai.

Ascott stylish property in Turkey - Somerset Maslak Istanbul, also earned the title of ‘Turkey’s Leading Serviced Apartments’ for the third consecutive year at this year’s awards.

Mr. Vincent Miccolis, Ascott’s Managing Director in Middle East, Africa, Turkey and India said, “It is truly a humbling honour to attain the title of Middle East’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand. Our passionate staff have showcased their perseverance and dedication in ensuring each and every guest is met with a comfortable and memorable experience at Ascott properties. Despite the past year’s challenges, Ascott properties have displayed outstanding performances, which has resulted in attaining these prestigious accolades. This would also not be possible without the support of our loyal guests and we wished to share this proud moment with them through the Ascott Star Rewards loyalty programme. I want to sincerely thank all our team members and guests for their trust in us as their preferred hospitality destination.”

With an exciting pre-opening portfolio, The Ascott Limited is geared to open 19 properties within the Middle East, Turkey and African continent by the up-coming years. These include Somerset Westview Nairobi, Citadines Racine Casablanca, Citadines Connect Belvedere Casablanca, Somerset Rosslyn Nairobi, Somerset Bole Addis Ababa, Ascott Kazanchis Addis Ababa, Ascott Riviera Golf Abidjan, Somerset Almadies Dakar and Citadines PurpleLekki Lagos in Africa. While in the Middle East, Ascott Villas Riyadh, Somerset Corniche Jeddah, Somerset Downtown Al Khobar, Citadines Al Aziziyah Al Khobar and Citadines Abha are slated to open within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Somerset West Bay Doha and Somerset Al Mansoura Doha in Qatar; Citadines Al Ghubrah Muscast will soon open in Oman; while Citadines Neba Garden Istanbul and Citadines Maslak Istanbul in the vibrant country of Turkey.

For further information on Ascott’s ‘Thank You’ campaign, please visit: https://www.discoverasr.com/en/offers/world-travel-awards-2021

The Ascott Limited’s CEO Kevin Goh shares his gratitude to all Ascott guests and staff: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aJI-A9mD8YM

-Ends-

About The Ascott Limited

The Ascott Limited (Ascott) is a Singapore company that has grown to be one of the leading international lodging owner-operators. Ascott's portfolio spans more than 200 cities across over 30 countries in Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the USA.

Ascott has more than 75,000 operating units and over 52,000 units under development, making a total of more than 127,000 units in about 790 properties.

The company’s serviced apartment, coliving and hotel brands include Ascott The Residence, The Crest Collection, Somerset, Quest, Citadines, lyf, Préférence, Vertu, Harris, Citadines Connect, Fox, Yello, Fox Lite and POP!.

Ascott’s loyalty programme, Ascott Star Rewards, offers exclusive benefits to its members when they book directly with Ascott for their stays at its participating properties.

Ascott, a wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Investment Limited, pioneered Asia Pacific’s first international-class serviced apartment with the opening of The Ascott Singapore in 1984. Today, the company boasts over 30 years of industry track record and award-winning brands that enjoy recognition worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.discoverasr.com.

About CapitaLand Investment Limited

Headquartered and listed in Singapore, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is a leading global real estate investment manager (REIM) with a strong Asia foothold. As at 30 September 2021, CLI had about S$120.8 billion of real estate assets under management, and about S$84.3 billion of real estate funds under management (FUM) held via six listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts, and 30 private funds across the Asia-Pacific, Europe and USA. Its diversified real estate asset classes cover integrated developments, retail, office, lodging and new economy sectors such as business parks, industrial, logistics and data centres.

CLI aims to scale its FUM and fee-related earnings through its full stack of investment management and operating capabilities. As the listed investment management business arm of the CapitaLand Group, CLI has access to the development capabilities of and pipeline investment opportunities from CapitaLand’s development arm. Being a part of the well-established CapitaLand ecosystem differentiates CLI from other REIMs.

As part of the CapitaLand Group, CLI places sustainability at the core of what it does. As a responsible real estate company, CLI contributes to the environmental and social well-being of the communities where it operates, as it delivers long-term economic value to its stakeholders.

Visit http://www.capitalandinvest.com/ for more information.

For more information, please contact:

Media Contact

Justin Froes

Justin.f@qcomms.ae

+971 52 241 5397

ANNEX

Ascott and its properties were conferred the following awards for Middle East, Asia and Oceania, Europe as well as the Grand Final at the Winners Day ceremonies held virtually on 17, 19, 22 October and 16 December 2021 respectively:

World Travel Awards Grand Final 2021

World’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand: The Ascott Limited

World Travel Awards Middle East 2021

Middle East's Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2021: The Ascott Limited

Dubai's Leading Serviced Apartments 2021: Citadines Metro Central Dubai

Saudi Arabia's Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2021: The Ascott Limited

Saudi Arabia's Leading Serviced Apartments 2021: Ascott Rafal Olaya Riyadh

United Arab Emirates' Leading Serviced Apartments 2021: Ascott Park Place Dubai

World Travel Awards Asia 2021

Asia's Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2021: The Ascott Limited

China's Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2021: The Ascott Limited

China's Leading Serviced Apartments 2021: Ascott Raffles City Chengdu

Hong Kong's Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2021: The Ascott Limited

Malaysia's Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2021: The Ascott Limited

Philippines' Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2021: Ascott The Residence

Singapore's Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2021: The Ascott Limited

Thailand's Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2021: Ascott The Residence

Vietnam's Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2021: The Ascott Limited

Vietnam's Leading Serviced Apartments 2021: Somerset Grand Hanoi

World Travel Awards Europe 2021

Europe's Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2021: Citadines Apart'hotel

Europe's Leading Serviced Apartments 2021: La Clef Champs-Elysées Paris, France

France's Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2021: Citadines Apart'hotel

France's Leading Serviced Apartments 2021: La Clef Tour Eiffel Paris

Belgium's Leading Serviced Apartments 2021: Citadines Toison d'Or Brussels

England's Leading Serviced Apartments 2021: Citadines Islington London

Germany's Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2021: Citadines Apart'hotel

Germany's Leading Serviced Apartments 2021: Citadines Arnulfpark Munich

Spain's Leading Serviced Apartments 2021: Citadines Ramblas Barcelona

Turkey's Leading Serviced Apartments 2021: Somerset Maslak Istanbul

World Travel Awards Oceania 2021

Oceania's Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2021: Quest Apartment Hotels

Oceania's Leading Serviced Apartments 2021: Quest NewQuay Docklands

[1] For more information on the 28 awards conferred to Ascott and its properties, please see Annex

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022