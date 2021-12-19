Europe: Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced that it has been selected by Asahi Europe & International (an Asahi Group Holdings company), to lead an enterprise-wide IT modernisation programme.

Asahi's IT modernisation programme, in partnership with Tech Mahindra, will focus on rationalising and standardising services to its various business lines covering over 10,000 employees in 16 countries spread across four continents. The strategic project will improve Asahi’s global operations by fully migrating the organisation’s applications to the cloud, upgrading to a modern IT infrastructure and consolidating vendors.

Vikram Nair, President, EMEA Business, Tech Mahindra says, “We are happy to announce our association with Asahi Europe & International. We believe that combining our deep technology expertise with a passion for digitally empowering businesses will enable Asahi to deliver on its ambitious roadmap. In fact, we are confident that this long-term partnership could influence the future direction of the global food and beverage industry.”

The partnership will provide Asahi with cloud-first and interoperable IT infrastructure operations. Tech Mahindra will provide various services including infrastructure and service desk operations, device-as-a-service, software infrastructure asset management (SIAM), cloud migration and application modernisation. This five-year engagement will modernise Asahi’s digital core by centralising business processes and powering them with modern technologies to achieve maximum efficiencies, helping to optimise business growth.

Reto-Urs Sahli – Chief Information Officer, Asahi Europe & International, says, “The creation of an eco-system partnership with Tech Mahindra is a key milestone in our efforts to transforming our IT landscape and our way of providing technology services to the organisation. We are excited to jointly unlock the opportunities in innovation, automation, and operations excellence that this partnership will bring. The cultures and values of the two companies are matching nicely and is a very promising recipe for success.”

Tech Mahindra's strategic partnership with Asahi marks a new milestone in the organisation's development and will expand its footprint across multiple European countries.

As part of the NXT.NOW™ framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance human centric experiences for businesses. This means focusing on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation to better meet the evolving needs of its customers through our DigitALL framework.

About Asahi

Asahi Europe & International is part of Asahi Group Holdings, a global beer, spirits, soft drinks and food group with leading positions in European and Asia-Pacific markets. Asahi Europe & International Group ("AEI") runs 19 production facilities in eight countries across Europe and is the custodian of some of the best beer brands in the world, including Asahi Super Dry, Pilsner Urquell, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Grolsch and Kozel. AEI employs over 10,000 employees and sells 44 MHl of beer annually, exporting it to 90 markets. Member companies of AEI are brewers who respect traditional brewing processes, producing high quality brewed products and giving consumers the choice of quality over quantity.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates and the society to Rise. We are a USD 5.1 billion organization with 141,100+ professionals across 90 countries helping 1123 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers. Tech Mahindra is one of the fastest growing brands and amongst the top 15 IT service providers globally. Tech Mahindra has consistently emerged as a leader in sustainability and is recognized amongst the ‘2021 Global 100 Most sustainable corporations in the World’ by Corporate Knights. With the NXT.NOWTM framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’ for our ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. Tech Mahindra aims at delivering tomorrow’s experiences today and believes that the ‘Future is Now’.

We are part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

