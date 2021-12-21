DUBAI – Academy and Grammy award-winning composer A.R. Rahman will perform a special concert with a host of other Indian stars on Wednesday 22 December at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The performance, taking place at Expo 2020’s Jubilee Park from 2000 GST, sees A.R. Rahman performing live for the first time in almost two years. The unique concert brings the music maestro together with the legendary Harìharan, who has delivered hit after hit for the Oscar-winning composer; musical director Ranjit Barot; Indian actor and musician Andrea Jeremiah; and popular playback singers Benny Dayal, Jonita Gandhi, Haricharan, Javed Ali, Shweta Mohan and Rakshita Suresh, plus rappers Blaaze and Shivang.

The concert will feature some of A.R. Rahman’s most loved Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam compositions, performed with the entire ensemble.

A.R. Rahman said: “It feels really special to come back for this Expo 2020 performance with some of my favourite singers and instrumentalists to play three decades of my music! We are going to premiere music from our most ambitious project for you… Are you ready?”

Expo ticket-holders who want to attend the one-off concert are advised to arrive early. Due to limited capacity at the venue, access will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis. Expo tickets can be purchased online at www.expo2020.com.

