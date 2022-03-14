Dubai has been wowing the world with the greatest show on earth for over five months now. A little over two weeks remain for curtains to fall on Expo 2020 Dubai.

The region’s first World Expo will end on March 31, having put on a stunning show that captivated millions of people from across the globe.

With mere days left, there is no dearth of events and shows at the Expo. In fact, it was a tough task to select just 10 top things to do from the hundreds featured on the Expo website. Nonetheless, here are our top picks.

As the Expo 2020 Dubai’s social media team says, “It's now or never, before it’s gone forever.”

Snapchat and Expo 2020 Dubai have put together an interactive augmented reality experience. Located at Al Forsan Park, the ‘Connections’ augmented reality (AR) experience will run until March 31.

A cross-cultural collaboration between French artist Cyril Lancelin and Emirati artist and Snap Star Ahmad Ali, the experience is anchored in a one-of-a-kind physical art installation designed by Lancelin, against which Ali has leveraged Snap’s AR technology to overlay interactive experiences.

The daily ‘Isha Prayer Immersive Experience’ offers “tranquility as golden sand cascades down against marble pillars of gold and white, inspired by the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque”, according to the Expo 2020 website. “As the call of the Muezzin echoes all around, you’ll sense a moment of spirituality in the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai.”

The UAE is home to people of over 200 nationalities. The country’s hospitality is legendary, and you can get a taste of it daily at Expo 2020 Dubai. As you enter the site, Emiratis roll out an authentic UAE marhaba (welcome). Performers will treat you with dances, songs and heritage.

This one is as red as it comes! The daily spectacle at China Pavilion is an “amazing display of performing arts mixed with a dazzling LED light show”, according to the Expo website.

“This 10-minute show takes red frames as the pixel point, the exterior wall as the canvas and creates an unforgettable performance to delight all.”

On the evening of March 31 — the last day of Expo 2020 — make sure you look up. “Get a glimpse of a spectacular air show zooming across the sky. This is going to be one thrilling sight by Fursan Al Emarat from the United Arab Emirates Air Force,” a post on the Expo 2020 website reads.

March 27 will be the last day that you can immerse in the MyButterfly kites flying experience. Visitors have been flying kites on the last weekend of each month during Expo 2020 Dubai. It will host up to 50 participants.

From March 19 to 26, you can meet friendly dog breeds such as Spaniels, Cocker Spaniels and Border Collies at the Main Smart Police Station (SPS). You can also get some photos clicked with the Dubai Police’s K9 unit.

You can catch Tango flashmobs twice a day. “From the very streets of Buenos Aires, where tango first emerged, come the best tango dancers in the world. Come and witness the spectacle of our Tango World Cup champions lighting up the dance floor,” the Expo website calendar listing reads.

‘Together We Move’ dance sessions at Germany Pavilion sees participants “perform inspirational routines”. The sessions will be hosted from March 15 to 22.

The last Expo Run on March 26 will see participants sign up for 3, 5 or 10km fun run. It costs Dh25 and participants get three free 1-Day Tickets, a race t-shirt, medal and other goodies.

