UAE - Two concerts scheduled to take place at Expo 2020 Dubai on December 29 and 30 have been pushed to next year. New dates for the concerts, featuring Arab singer Myriam Fares and Indian music composer and singer Amit Trivedi, will be announced shortly, organisers have said.

“We regret to inform our visitors that due to unforeseen circumstances, the Myriam Fares and Amit Trivedi concerts originally scheduled for 29 and 30 December respectively, at the Jubilee Stage at Expo 2020 Dubai, will be postponed to 2022. A new date for the concerts will be announced soon across our social media channels,” Expo 2020 said in a statement.

“Across the six months of Expo 2020, scheduled events and performances will occasionally be cancelled or postponed for various reasons. However, we would like to reassure you there are many exciting things to see and do at Expo, and we look forward to welcoming you to Expo 2020 Dubai,” the note said.