Dubai, UAE: Amna Lootah, Director General of the Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZ), part of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), received His Excellency Guillermo Fernández Vara, President of the Regional Government of Extremadura in Spain, and His Excellency Iñigo de Palacio, Spain’s Ambassador to the UAE, during an official visit to the free zone as part of a high-level delegation that included officials, investors, entrepreneurs, and economic experts representing a number of Spanish government bodies, economic and investment establishments, and companies.

The meeting discussed means to develop incentivizing initiatives for Spanish companies based on the strategic investment and economic relations between the UAE and Spain in general, and with DAFZ in particular, with the two sides affirming the importance of enhancing cooperation in commerce and investment. During the meeting, they also set a mechanism that ensures a better exchange of international practices between the two sides. The meeting touched on the economic opportunities available to both sides and how to develop and build upon them in the next stage, with emphasis on their points of strengths in several aspects.

A series of discussions were held on the sideline of the meeting between DAFZ officials and Spanish economic experts, entrepreneurs, and investors. They discussed the future of bilateral relations, as well as the opportunities provided to Spanish company in Dubai as a whole and provided by DAFZ through its diverse portfolio of offers, packages, customs and administrative and organizational services. The Halal Trade and Marketing Centre (HTMC) also showcased its services for developing and supporting the global supply chains for food and beverage companies aiming to increase their contribution to Islamic economy, Halal accreditation, training their staff in marketing related to the Halal sector, and more.

The Ambassador was briefed on the world-class business infrastructure DAFZ offers at its strategic location near Dubai International Airport. With these advantages, it ensures connecting vital areas in the UAE, the region, and the world. This highlights the advantages Spanish companies can benefit from DAFZ’s future plans and its facilities and investment and tax incentives, as well as other smart platforms that guarantee these companies’ expansion and growth in the future.

Amna Lootah, Director General of DAFZ, said: “In our meeting with the Spanish Ambassador to the UAE, we sought to build upon the distinguished economic relations between the UAE and Spain in various vital and important fields. We also discussed methods for developing a strategic partnership for supporting Spanish companies in DAFZ in the coming stage. This will reflect positively on trade, investment, and economic exchange between the two countries,”

“We briefed His Excellency Iñigo de Palaci on the comprehensive and integrated system of world-class and competitive facilities, benefits, and incentives provided by DAFZ, which make it one of the most successful examples of economic freezones in the region and the world. This provides an ideal platform for Spanish companies looking for markets to increase their growth, operations, and ability to access new global markets from the emirate of Dubai.” Lootah added.

For his part, His Excellency Guillermo Fernández Vara, President of the Regional Government of Extremadura expressed full confidence in the role of commerce in achieving development and growth in the region, affirming his desire to enhance cooperation between Spain and Dubai in many fields, including agricultural industries and renewable energy.

His Excellency Iñigo de Palacio, Spain’s Ambassador to the UAE, said: “Great meeting at Dubai Airport Free Zone. The solutions and plataforms to make your business grow and expand in the MENA region, like Tradeling and the Halal Trade and Marketing Center, will offer a world of new opportunities to companies of Extremadura and Spain at large.”

European companies in general make up 27.8% of the overall companies based in the Dubai Airport Free Zone. Europe is one of the major global economic markets, which DAFZ’s plans and marketing campaigns are focused on during the past few years. This includes a number of marketing campaigns, official visits, and investments seminars held in the European continent. DAFZ has also participated in a number of events and exhibitions, most notably SIL Barcelona Fair for Logistics, Transport, Intralogistics and Supply Chain, and Alimentaria Exhibition for food and beverages, among others.

