AMC Cinemas Ajdan Walk offers 9 auditoriums providing an enjoyable luxury experience with advanced audiovisual technologies

Al-Khobar : AMC Cinemas, the first global cinema operator in the Kingdom, has opened a new location at Ajdan Walk in Al-Khobar.

It will provide a state-of-the-art cinematic experience in line with the high standards AMC Cinemas is already known for.

AMC Ajdan Walk was officially inaugurated in presence of prominent personalities and media representatives on Wednesday, December 22. Guests watched an exclusive screening of newly released, The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth part of the Matrix series of films.

The new cinema offers 900 seats across nine auditoriums, including seven luxurious screens and 2 premium large formats, Dolby Cinema, which offers vibrant images and exceptional sound purity, and Prime, which evokes enthusiasm through amazing display technologies, sound systems with an immersive viewing pleasure, and luxurious reclining seats which provide the utmost comfort and relaxation.

Speaking on the occasion, Andrew Such, AMC Cinemas CEO said, “The opening is part of our ongoing strategy to provide an innovative cinematic experience for audiences throughout the Kingdom. It also reflects our commitment to provide the highest international standards and ensure movie-goers’ visits to our locations are an unforgettable experience."

“With the opening of AMC Ajdan Walk we continue to demonstrate our support for the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 Quality of Life program which aims to enhance and grow the entertainment sector. It motivates us to continue our strategy to build and provide innovative cinemas across the Kingdom,” he added.

CEO of Ajdan Development Company (Ajdan Walk Waterfront Operator) Eng. Mohammed bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Otaibi said, “We are proud of our cooperation with AMC Cinemas in opening the first independent Cinema theatre in the Kingdom. At the same time, we are looking forward to making this place one of the modern landmarks in Al-Khobar’s first waterfront."

The opening of AMC Ajdan Walk in Al-Khobar increases the number of AMC Cinemas in the Kingdom to 10 with five in Riyadh and one in Jeddah, Al-Dawadmi, Hafr Al-Batin and Majmaah.

About Saudi Cinema Company

Saudi Cinema Company (SCC) is a joint venture between AMC Entertainment Holdings, the world’s largest movie exhibition company, and Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), the leading national investor, developer, and operator of Saudi Arabia’s diverse entertainment eco-system. In this partnership, SEVEN and AMC aim to open 50 cinemas, offering 500 screens across the Kingdom. SCC is the culmination of this partnership and will bring together AMC’s innovation in the exhibition industry, including its emphasis on premium large format experiences and SEVEN’s goal of transforming Saudi Arabia into a global hub for entertainment, culture, and tourism. AMC operates among the most productive cinemas in the United States and has the first or second market share in 9 of the 15 countries it operates in, including North America, Europe, and the Middle East. SEVEN was established by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) to serve as the investment and development arm for the entertainment sector – a key pillar of the ambitious social and economic plans undertaken in the Kingdom supporting Vision 2030. SCC will build on the success of the partnership and continue to provide world-class cinema-going experiences in Saudi Arabia.

