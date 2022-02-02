With the IKEA app, anyone could be as knowledgeable as an actual IKEA co-worker. The brand used its yellow shirted customers to boost its numbers during the busiest sale season yet

Dubai, UAE – During sale season, Al-Futtaim IKEA’s foot traffic can increase by over 600%. While that’s great for business, the bad news is, co-worker numbers remain the same. To combat this, the region’s leading Swedish home furnishing retailer took advantage of a very common fashion mishap: wearing a yellow shirt to your local IKEA.

Yellow is the colour IKEA co-workers proudly wear but if you’re a customer it can lead to an awkward encounter or two as you’re mistaken for one of the team. For its upcoming sale season, IKEA wanted to take advantage of this and turn those yellow shirted customers into its greatest asset.

Enter IKEA co-worker for the day campaign, a promotion where customers could become IKEA co-workers for a few hours as long as they were already wearing a yellow shirt. Their secret weapon was of course the IKEA app. Armed with the app, they would have the same knowledge of IKEA as an actual co-worker.

Using the IKEA app, co-workers for the day could point other customers to the best deals around the store. Whatever another customer needed, the app had all the answers. In exchange for their not-so-hard work, IKEA would reward the ‘co-workers of the day’ with a gift voucher that can be redeemed on their next purchase.

Commenting on the campaign, Vinod Jayan, Managing Director at IKEA UAE, Qatar, Oman and Egypt said, “We were delighted to give our customers the chance to join the IKEA co-worker’s family, even if only for the day. We wanted to reward those who were brave enough to wear yellow and adorn the IKEA colours while also showing everyone just how versatile and adept the IKEA app

is at helping customers find their way around the store. The two things combined gave life to this light-hearted activation and we couldn’t be happier.”

The IKEA app allows customers to browse the complete range, add products to a shopping cart and complete their purchase journey with a secured and seamless checkout. The new enhanced visual scan allows customers to search for products by simply clicking a picture. Additionally, they can scan barcodes, and article numbers to get product information, stock availability and join as an IKEA Family member accessing discounted member prices on selected IKEA products. The app is available in English and Arabic.

Through this promotion, IKEA was able to turn the yellow shirts for customers into an asset during the busiest season. This also showed the whole UAE community why downloading the IKEA app is essential for all their needs while shopping at IKEA. With the app, IKEA proved that anyone has what it takes to be an IKEA co-worker for the day.

-Ends-

About IKEA UAE

IKEA UAE, a member of Al-Futtaim group of companies, offers an extensive range of home furnishing products & accessories of good design, value and functionality. In the UAE for over 30 years, the IKEA stores in Dubai Festival City, Festival Plaza in Jebel Ali and Yas Island, Abu Dhabi closely follow the popular self-serve and self-assembly concept which was conceived in Sweden over half a century ago. IKEA serves a wide choice of refreshments at the IKEA Restaurant and Café. The Customer Ordering and Collection Point in Al Ain offers residents easy access to well-designed products at a great price.

Customers can also join the IKEA FAMILY loyalty programme to avail of great offers and extended services on every visit to the store. Toll free number for the world-famous brand is 800 4532 (800 IKEA). For more information visit www.IKEA.ae, www.facebook.com/IKEAUAE or @IKEAUAE on Twitter.

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 33,000 employees in more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organization to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity; Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com.

