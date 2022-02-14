Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Al Ain Farms has announced the opening of its 2270sqm depot in Abu Dhabi as part of its strategic growth plans.

With its massive newly completed facility, Al Ain Farms expects to enhance its operational efficiency as it will now have 300% more storage capacity, enough to handle 3.3 million liters of dairy, 2.9 million kilograms of chicken as well as 55 million eggs that the company projects to distribute this year, with prospects to grow significantly in the ease of the operational and logistical access to all sales routes

Al Ain Farms’ new Abu Dhabi depot features a state-of-the-art racking system with a capacity of 1200 pallets which will ensure just in time delivery to all its consumers and ensures best in class service on daily basis.

“Building a new depot in Abu Dhabi is a major milestone of Al Ain Farms and part of our long-term plan to strengthen our leadership position in the market. Consumers have high expectations for quality and this facility, with its strategic location, will enable us to implement a fast and uninterrupted delivery of fresh dairy products and poultry produce to all our customers in the UAE on a daily basis,” said Willem van Walt Meijer, CEO, Al Ain Farms, who led senior executives from the company and Board Representatives that attended the inauguration ceremony recently.

The opening of the facility could not have come at a better time for the leading food brand that mainly focues on dairy and poultry products in the UAE, as experts estimate a flourishing market for poultry and dairy products in the next few years.

Van Walt Meijer also revealed that the project was completed in only 236 days, safely logging in 73,500 working hours, a significant achievement given the challenges posed by pandemic restrictions. A large part of the depot will be used for the delivery of fresh milk, long life milk, followed by the yoghurts, laban and juice, and special areas are dedicated for delivery of chicken and eggs to local market in UAE.

“With a team of not more than 50 people from Engineering, Logistics, Sales and Administration working together to execute all project deliverables in such a short period of time, our new hub in Abu Dhabi depot is another milestone for the company and a major step forward as we seek to achieve further growth in the years to come,” van Walt Meijer ended.

-Ends-

About Al Ain Farms

Founded in 1981 by the late founding father of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Al Ain Farms was the first dairy company established in the United Arab Emirates. Since its establishment, the company has become the largest integrated dairy company in the country, running four farms under our brand - the dairy business, the fresh juice business, the camel milk production, and the poultry section, producing fresh chicken and eggs. The company serves close to 16,000 customers with fresh products across all regions in United Arab Emirates.

For further press information, contact Lisa Drury at Quill Communications on email: ldrury@quillmena.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022