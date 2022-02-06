UAE: After its Middle East launch, Cloud7 - a lifestyle brand in the portfolio of Kerten Hospitality, a responsible mixed-use lifestyle operator, is entering Europe with a boutique hotel in the centre of Rome. The Cloud7 Hotel Rome is an innovative community-centric project that will provide authentic Roman lifestyle and collaborations to be set in immersive communal spaces.

The group is collaborating in the conversion of a multi-generational building in the city centre, located between Via del Corso and Via di Pietra, a few steps from the Trevi Fountain and the Pantheon – the crossroads with the city’s key historical landmarks.

Built in the early 20th century, the building – which over the years has also housed Banco di Roma – is geared to enter a new historical phase, through an international partnership and an innovative business model. The goal is to create a fully sustainable lifestyle boutique hotel in the heart of the capital, equipped not only to protect the environment and the historical context but to also focus on the reduction of water and energy consumption. The lifestyle destination aims to become a Hub for interaction between the local community, guests and employees.

The partnership with the Santucci family – now in the third generation, the historic owner of the property, will support a complete redevelopment of the building, according to modern criteria for innovation, eco-sustainability and design, in line with the most advanced international standards which Kerten Hospitality has been applying for years across all its projects.

Through its exclusive look and feel, Cloud7 Hotel Rome will offer services designed not only for rest and accommodation but also for an experience of the Roman lifestyle within the context of artistic collaborations and cultural and entrepreneurial engagements with the local community

With its unique location, the 360-degree view from the Rooftop terrace will offer breath-taking scenery of the city centre, and the communal places will be adapted to host events, pop-ups and interactive workshops.

Cloud7 Hotel Rome, opening in 2023, represents the launch of a unique project in the capital with a balanced mix between tradition and modern trends, which on the one hand, will engage guests in cultural and artistic events set up with creativity and innovation in unpredictable spaces, on the other hand, will enable meaningful connections in a relaxing and mesmerizing setting with scenic views from the Rooftop terrace.

Theo Bortoluzzi, Kerten Hospitality’s Business Development Lead for Europe, says: “After we have expanded our footprint in the Middle East and North Africa region, we are very proud to enter the European market with our innovative concept Cloud7 right through the gates of Italy’s capital. The goal we set is to integrate technology, services and innovation aligned with the vision of the owner whilst sharing the ambition to create a destination that can give birth to lasting memories and connections for guests and visitors, whilst generating RoI for the investor in the long term.”

Ettore Santucci, owner of the building and a partner in this project, explains: “We believe that Rome, which has always been a global tourism hub and is now ready for rebirth, can become an innovation centre in the hospitality space. Thanks to the collaboration with Kerten Hospitality, which

through its concept is developing a sustainable and innovative project with a broad vision, we believe that it is possible to launch a new model of hospitality, Lifestyle Hospitality, aligned an approach that combines present and future.”

About Kerten Hospitality

Kerten Hospitality (KH) is a mixed-use sustainable and responsible lifestyle operator managing and operating hotels, branded residences, serviced apartments, workspaces and business hubs under its 11 own brands including: Cloud7 Hotel and Residence, The House Hotel and Residence, Ouspace – a collaborative Social Hub and serviced offices concept. KH has a suite of in-house designed and operated Food & Beverage offerings and employs and collaborates with world renowned Michelin chefs to up and coming local foodpreneurs.

The current pipeline includes 35 projects ranging from Eco-Luxury Resorts in the UAE, to Art Hotels including residencies in Georgia curated by the curators of the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Urban City Centre Destinations in Italy, extension of the Cloud 7 Residence Ayla Aqaba success with an experience hotel & hub in Jordan, a suite-only project in Kuwait, Leisure, Business, and Meeting Mixed-Use in the first Sustainable destinations in the most prestigious developments in the Egyptian North Coast, and new Urban Hub in El Ghouna, a Mixed-Use project in Marrakesh. In 2021, KH opened The House Hotel Jeddah City Yard in Jeddah - KSA’s first true community-centric destination to stay, dine and socialise. The Group is geared for multiple openings in 2022 and 2023.

With its ESG-focused ethos across its operations and pipeline of developments, KH transforms destinations through impactful collaborations with a focus on building Ecosystems, and unique community-centric environments, that connect international and local travelers. Certified by the UN-backed PRI Principles for Responsible Investment - the world’s leading proponent of responsible investment. KH co-chairs the Sustainable Hospitality Challenge – a global innovation challenge that involves 30 Top Tier hospitality schools. Has received multiple awards and recognitions in the last 3 years with the most recent for a Most Innovative Hospitality Group 2021.

