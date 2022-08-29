The Ethiopian Embassy in the United Kingdom, in collaboration with Defend Ethiopia UK, hosted a zoom meeting to discuss the upcoming fundraising event to rebuild schools demolished by the TPLF’s aggression in northern part of Ethiopia. In his opening remarks, Ambassador Teferi Melesse urged the diaspora community to stand with their motherland in the wake of an impending threat from TPLF and external forces.

Furthermore, the ambassador underscored that despite differences in political stance, it is crucial to stand in unity and solidarity to defend the nation from internal and external enemies. Representatives from FDRE’s ministry of education, Defend Ethiopia UK and diaspora communities in the United Kingdom were in attendance.