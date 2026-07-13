Samed Ağırbaş, President of the Zero Waste Foundation (https://Sifiratikvakfi.org) and COP31 High-Level Climate Champion, held a series of meetings in Addis Ababa on 16 June, as part of efforts to strengthen climate cooperation between Türkiye, Ethiopia and African institutions.

The discussions focused on Türkiye’s preparations for COP31, the global reach of the Zero Waste Movement, circular economy-based climate action and Africa’s sustainable development priorities. The visit also marked the beginning of a joint working process between the Zero Waste Foundation and the Government of Ethiopia, positioning Addis Ababa as an important point of dialogue between COP31 and COP32.

From COP31 to COP32

Ağırbaş began his program in Ethiopia with Gedion Timothewos, Ethiopia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and COP32 President. The meeting addressed the strategic importance of a planned Africa meeting to be held under the Zero Waste Forum, as well as possible areas of cooperation during the transition from COP31 to COP32.

The talks also explored how Türkiye and Ethiopia can work together on practical climate solutions, including resource efficiency, circular economy practices and stronger regional coordination on climate resilience.

Türkiye’s climate diplomacy in Africa

Later the same day, Ağırbaş visited the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Addis Ababa and met Ambassador Berk Baran, who also serves as Türkiye’s Permanent Representative to the African Union. The meeting covered Türkiye’s environmental and climate diplomacy with the African Union, preparations for the Zero Waste Forum and opportunities for regional cooperation.

Ağırbaş also met Dr. Peter Hunter, Australia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, together with Ambassador Berk Baran. The discussion focused on multilateral climate cooperation that could be developed with the African Union, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and regional organizations.

Africa’s sustainable development priorities

In his meeting with Claver Gatete, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Ağırbaş discussed Africa’s sustainable development goals, climate resilience, access to climate finance, resource efficiency and the continent’s stronger representation in global climate processes.

These priorities are expected to shape the planned Africa meeting under the Zero Waste Forum, which is designed as a multi-stakeholder platform bringing together governments, international organizations, local authorities, academia, civil society and the private sector. The meeting aims to carry Africa’s climate priorities into the global agenda through concrete discussions on waste management, sustainable cities, green development and financing needs.

Green development and project cooperation

Ağırbaş also met Dr. Fitsum Assefa, Ethiopia’s Minister of Planning and Development. The meeting reviewed Ethiopia’s climate-resilient green economy approach, renewable energy investments, sustainable land management, ecosystem restoration and green development policies.

The two parties also discussed potential joint project areas and capacity-building opportunities between the Zero Waste Foundation and the Government of Ethiopia.

A model with global visibility

The Zero Waste Movement, which gained global visibility under the patronage of H.E. Emine Erdoğan, Chair of the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste and Honorary President of the Zero Waste Foundation as well as the founder of the movement, is being positioned as a practical model contributing to resource efficiency, circular economy, sustainable development and climate resilience.

Through the Zero Waste Forum and its COP31 engagement, the Zero Waste Foundation aims to support inclusive climate action by connecting global climate diplomacy with implementation-oriented solutions. In Africa, this approach is expected to contribute to a broader cooperation agenda that respects the continent’s development priorities while strengthening the bridge from COP31 to COP32.

Contact:

Ahmet Musa Bala

basin@sifiratikvakfi.org