Zen Networks, a leading IT service provider, announced on 4th May 2023 that it will be showcasing its latest IT solutions such as Large Scale Data analytics, Full-stack monitoring, Cloud Consulting and more at GITEX AFRICA (https://GITEXAfrica.com/), one of the biggest IT events of the region.

The event is scheduled to take place from 31st May to 02nd June in Marrakech, MOROCCO.

With more than 900 exhibitors and start-up attendees expecting, GITEX AFRICA 2023 is a prime opportunity for companies to connect with industry leaders and showcase their latest offerings, it brings together on one forum the world’s most prominent IT startups, economies, investors, cultures, and enterprises from all over the world.

Zen Networks is a leading data-centric company offering highly scalable AI-powered solutions. The latter enables our customers’ transformation into data-driven companies. By providing enhanced visibility on the business, IT infrastructure and application layers, our customers gain a 360 visibility to drive operational efficiency as well as critical business decisions.

"We are excited to participate in GITEX AFRICA to augment our presence and explore new opportunities; the platform will enhance our brand awareness. Increase market visibility and allow us to showcase our services and products to a wider audience," said Fayçal NOUSHI, Zen Networks’ CEO.

"GITEX AFRICA provides us the opportunity to network with other industry professionals; helps establish new partnerships and collaborations. And to connect with government and investors, we highly recommend GITEX AFRICA to any company looking to expand its reach in the tech industry and learn about the latest trends and innovations."

Zen Networks will be showcasing its full range of IT services, including cloud computing, data analytics, monitoring, and more.

For Zen Networks, the attendance at GITEX Africa shows the company's interest in exploring the African market and seeking growth opportunities. The objective of securing new clients and increasing brand awareness at the event suggests that the company anticipates business growth in the region.

