Zambia’s Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane will speak at the upcoming African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy conference – Africa’s premier energy event, scheduled for November 4-8 in Cape Town. Through his participation, Minister Musokotwane will provide strategic insights into investment opportunities across Zambia’s energy sector – a market ripe with opportunity.

Zambia is exploring various financing mechanisms to enhance investment flows within the energy sector for improved energy security. In April 2024, the Zambian government introduced the Demand Stimulation Incentive, a financial mechanism aimed at attracting investments in mini-grids. The incentive will support Zambia’s 1,000 Mini-Grid Initiative, designed to accelerate energy access through mini-grid deployment. Innovative finance mechanisms designed to boost energy investments in Zambia will be unpacked during AEW: Invest in African Energy.

Zambia is strengthening its cooperation with global financial institutions to accelerate energy mix diversification, address an 810 MW energy demand-supply gap, and achieve its goal of universal energy access by 2030. Currently, 31% of the population is connected to the grid. In April 2024, Zambia secured funding from the World Bank to implement the National Energy Advancement and Transformation Program. The $700 million project aims to attract private sector investment to improve electricity infrastructure and enhance the financial sustainability of state utility Zesco.

Additionally, Zambia is collaborating with the African Development Bank to raise funds for multiple power projects, including the Itezhi-Tezhi (ITT) Transmission Line project and the Wind Energy Promotion Project. During the event, Minister Musokotwane will discuss the role of public-private partnerships in advancing Zambia’s energy sector growth, unpacking how the country is working with private players to advance power projects.

In the oil and gas industry, Zambia is prioritizing cooperation with regional counterparts - including Angola, Namibia and Tanzania - to fund infrastructure projects and secure petroleum supplies. The country’s total petroleum requirements are met through imports due to the lack of commercial oil and gas discoveries. As such, cross-border projects have been given priority status as the government aims to secure trade partnerships.

Zambian company Tazama Pipelines plans to invest $2.5 billion towards the expansion of the existing Tanzania-Zambia Crude Oil Pipeline. The pipeline will enable Zambia to capitalize on oil and gas from upcoming projects across the East African region, including the Kingfisher and Tilenga developments in Uganda and the Tanzania LNG project. In 2023, Zambia and Tanzania agreed to enhance financial and security contributions to protect and maintain the pipeline.

Additionally, in January 2023, Zambia signed an agreement with Angola to increase oil and gas imports, following a 2022 deal where Zambia acquired a stake in Angola’s planned 200,000 barrels per day Lobito Refinery project. Zambia and Angola are also working on a $5 billion pipeline project to transport petroleum products from Angola to Zambia. Furthermore, in 2022, Zambia signed a deal with Namibia to develop an oil pipeline from the Namibian port of Walvis Bay. The pipeline will enable Zambia to tap into Namibia’s growing oil and gas potential from the country’s recent discoveries.

In-country, private and public entities are adopting new financing mechanisms to support infrastructure growth. Swiss petroleum business company Puma Energy partnered with Zambian bank Zanaco to launch the Micro-Financing LPG project in 2023. The project will provide funding to consumers and LPG businesses to accelerate the adoption of LPG for clean cooking in Zambia. AEW: Invest in African Energy represents the best platform for Minister Musokotwane to discuss incentives and policies aimed at attracting investment across Zambia’s oil and gas value chain.

“Zambia has made notable progress in integrating its energy sector with regional counterparts to strengthen its grid and energy supply. Zambia’s investment climate is positive, presenting an opportunity for the country to secure new partners for energy sector growth,” stated NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

During AEW: Invest in African Energy, Minister Musokotwane will engage in high-level panel discussions and exclusive networking sessions, highlighting lucrative investment prospects in Zambia’s energy industry.