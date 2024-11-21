Teenagers and young adults in Malawi are using drones to map high-garbage areas across four major markets in Lilongwe, the country’s capital, to improve waste management and reduce the risk of disease, as part of a pioneering new programme by Save the Children.

The group of 16 young activists are using the drones to identify, from the sky, parts of the market where waste accumulates or where illegal dumping sites have been established. The youth, who call themselves ‘Shifters’, have deployed three drones - the Mavic 3, the Mavic 3 Enterprise and the Mavic 2 Pro - to capture high-quality images of the garbage hotspots, which are then used to create maps which can be used by government planning departments.

The Shifters are supported by Save the Children’s global Shift campaign accelerator model that has supported young people aged between 14 and 25 in over twenty countries to act on issues affecting their communities. Shifters are given the tools, networks, resources and skills required to effectively campaign. As a result of this support, the Lilongwe Shifters were able to use drones to map Chinsapo market, and collect evidence for their campaign.

Uppeh, 25, from Lilongwe, is a member of the Lilongwe Shifters. He said:

“We saw in various areas, specifically in the market, waste was piling up, so as young people who are climate change activists and environmentally cautious, we decided look into it, and act upon the waste situation. We have to look at generating evidence and how best to do that, so we use drone technology. We had to use the drones to get the images and footage, which helped us determine the waste situation in the market we are targeting.”

The group has presented their data to District and City council officials, who are now using the information to create new waste management plans, which has resulted in the clearing and recycling of waste in the markets. The analysis of Ngwenya Market is particularly alarming, as it shows that waste from the market is polluting the Lilongwe River, the city's main source of drinking water, increasing the risk of waterborne diseases like cholera. The risk of malaria also increases due to stagnant water attracting mosquitoes.

The Lilongwe Shifters also consulted with school children regarding mounting waste in their community, as children are particularly vulnerable to health risks associated with poor waste disposal.

Brian, 11, from Lilongwe said:

“Improper waste disposal in schools and markets leads to illness. For instance, some women sell fish in our market, and waste is disposed of improperly, particularly during this rainy season. And houseflies come, contaminating the food. When customers buy the fish and take it home to enjoy, they often get sick after eating it. It is concerning when our friend is sick and does not fully participate in learning. They may make excuses to go home or sometimes fall asleep in class, and when exams come, they fail.”

Local authorities have pledged to improve waste disposal practices and enhance public health measures for the communities surrounding Lilongwe’s markets.

Burcu Munyas, Acting Country Director of Save the Children Malawi, said:

“This impressive group of young people used drones to gather critical evidence of harmful waste accumulation in Chinsapo Marketplace and its impact on the health of children and families. They then collaborated effectively with local councils to secure commitments for addressing these health risks in markets across Lilongwe. The initiative truly showcases the transformative power of youth-led projects in driving meaningful change in the community.”

The world is facing a waste crisis – globally more than two billion tonnes of municipal solid waste are generated every year, according to the United Nations Environment Programme. The crisis is felt more acutely in countries like Malawi, that are experiencing rapid urbanisation and population growth which outpaces waste management systems.

Save the Children has been in Malawi since 1983 and currently works in 20 of the country’s 28 in areas of education, health, food and livelihoods security and child protection.

Shift is a unique campaign accelerator model by Save the Children, designed to strengthen young people’s ability to lead their own movements for social and environmental change. The model has supported 90 community campaigns globally, led by over 2,000 young leaders across over 20 countries. In Malawi, Shift has supported 18 groups since launching in April 2022, with young changemakers addressing critical issues such as waste management, school dropouts, and child marriages.