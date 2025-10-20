The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Zimbabwe hosted a courtesy call by the World Food Forum (WFF) Zimbabwe Youth Chapter, reaffirming FAO’s commitment to empowering young people as key actors in transforming agrifood systems.

The meeting brought together youth leaders, entrepreneurs, and FAO officials to discuss collaboration in advancing innovation, leadership, and policy advocacy for sustainable food systems.

Hosted by FAO, the World Food Forum is a global network launched in 2021 to mobilize action for a better food future. The Zimbabwe Chapter engages young people across provinces to drive national efforts toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through innovation, inclusion, and entrepreneurship.

“FAO is here to help the youth,” said Patrice Talla, FAO Subregional Coordinator for Southern Africa and Representative in Zimbabwe. “The future of agriculture is in the hands of young people. While many face challenges such as access to finance and land, through platforms like the World Food Forum we are working together to build opportunities and nurture a global movement for food.”

Representing the FAO Office of Youth and Women in Rome, Sabin Lamichhane, Local Youth Action Specialist, emphasized the importance of youth-led partnerships. “The World Food Forum is building bridges between youth and institutions,” he said. “We are pioneering social partnerships that empower young people across Africa to lead change in agrifood systems through innovation, financing, and collaboration.”

From the youth side, Cinderella Ndlovu, National Leader of the WFF Zimbabwe Chapter, reaffirmed the chapter’s mission to mobilize young people from all walks of life. “Our generation carries the responsibility to reshape the future of food,” she said. “Through collaboration with FAO, we are building a platform where youth voices influence policy, drive innovation, and inspire action in every province.”

Sharing his journey, Bhoko Desmond, a young entrepreneur from Chimanimani and member of the WFF Zimbabwe Provincial Committee, reflected on how FAO’s support helped shape his enterprise.

“Through the FAO Green Jobs Project, I received funding and mentorship that enabled me to start Kopa Green Ventures, a solar energy and agribusiness company,” he said. “By linking renewable energy with farming and agrifood processing, we are proving that young people can build green, resilient, and profitable livelihoods.”

Tafadzwa Manyanye, representing the Masvingo Province WFF youths, also shared an inspiring story of his youth-led agribusiness, FoodWealth. Together with a small team, he launched the initiative to help smallholder farmers reduce post-harvest losses by providing mobile grain shelling, grading, and packaging services.

“With just one 20-horsepower diesel shelling machine, our small team has shown how innovation and collaboration can strengthen local agrifood systems and create opportunities for other young people,” said Tafadzwa Manyanye.

The engagement reaffirmed FAO’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with youth-led networks under the World Food Forum, ensuring that young Zimbabweans continue to shape the future of sustainable and resilient agrifood systems.