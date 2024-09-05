At noon on September 4, 2024, President Xi Jinping met with President of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, who is in China for the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Xi Jinping pointed out, China and Mozambique have always stood together through thick and thin. In recent years, the two heads of state have met many times, which has led the two countries to continuously deepen political mutual trust, achieve fruitful results in mutually beneficial cooperation and usher in a promising new era of China-Mozambique relations. Next year will mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Mozambique. Xi Jinping expressed the hope that the two sides will work together to carry forward the traditional friendship, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and add new dimensions to the China-Mozambique comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Xi Jinping stressed that the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) made systematic plans on further deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization, which shows China's determination to continuously expand opening-up and will provide new opportunities for China and Mozambique to jointly advance modernization. The two sides should be good brothers who support and trust each other, good partners for mutually beneficial cooperation and common development, and good friends who help each other and work together in solidarity. China is ready to expand cooperation with Mozambique in infrastructure, energy, minerals, agriculture, digital economy and other fields to boost Mozambique's industrialization and economic diversification. China welcomes Mozambique to make good use of the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit to expand economic, trade and investment cooperation with China and pass on the friendship between the two countries. China supports Mozambique in fighting terrorism and maintaining national stability, and is ready to keep close cooperation with Mozambique at the United Nations and other multilateral platforms.

Filipe Jacinto Nyusi congratulated China on the successful convening of the Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, saying that the CPC's strategic plan to further deepen reforms comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization fully reflects President Xi Jinping's foresight and vision. Mozambique firmly abides by the one-China principle, supports China's positions on Taiwan, the South China Sea and other issues related to China's core interests, supports China's "One Country, Two Systems" policy, and opposes unfounded accusations against China on human rights and other issues. Mozambique hopes to deepen cooperation with China in such areas as economy, trade, agriculture, connectivity and security. Mozambique highly appreciates the series of global initiatives put forward by President Xi Jinping as well as his major proposals for improving global governance. Mozambique is ready to increase mutual support with China on multilateral issues and promote the building of a more just and equitable international order. He wishes the FOCAC Beijing Summit a complete success.

During the summit, China and Mozambique signed a number of bilateral cooperation documents covering pigeon pea, macadamia nut and cashew nut exports to China, news media and other areas.

Wang Yi was present at the meeting.