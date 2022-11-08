Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday exchanged congratulatory messages with President of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties five decades ago, China-Madagascar relations have been developing in a sound and steady way, no matter how the international landscape evolves, Xi said in his message.

In recent years, he said, the two countries have set up a comprehensive cooperative partnership, with increasing political mutual trust and fruitful exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

Xi said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Madagascar relations, and that he is willing to work with Rajoelina to take the anniversary as an opportunity to continuously promote the friendly cooperation between the two countries, so as to benefit both countries and their people.

Rajoelina said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations 50 years ago, Madagascar and China have deepened friendly cooperation in various fields, which has yielded fruitful results.

Noting that the comprehensive cooperative partnership is marked by sincerity, friendship, mutual respect, mutual trust and support, Rajoelina said Madagascar is willing to work with China to build an even closer community with a shared future.