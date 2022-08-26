Specialized security and risk management company, WS Insight, will participate at South Sudan Oil&Power 2022 (https://bit.ly/3pM6K6V) as a logistics partner, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to the development of business and investment in East Africa and highlighting the role South Sudan will play as the gateway to doing business across the region.

Dedicated to offering its client base sophisticated and comprehensive risk advisory solutions and security services, WS Insight mitigates risk and offers protection to employees, assets and investments in East and Central Africa. As such, South Sudan Oil&Power 2022 offers a great platform for the company to expand its footprint across the regional energy landscape.

Returning for its fifth edition, South Sudan Oil&Power 2022, which will take place from 13-14 September at the Radisson Blu Hotel in the country’s capital city of Juba, under the theme, ‘Gateway to East African Energy,’ will consolidate South Sudan’s position as a hub for petroleum industry services and exploration, both in-country and across the wider region.

