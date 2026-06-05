Following a confirmed yellow fever case in Porkpa District, Grand Cape Mount County, the Grand Cape Mount County Health Team, with support from World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health, conducted a reactive yellow fever vaccination campaign in Grand Cape Mount and Gbarpolu counties.

Implemented from 19–23 May 2026, the campaign targeted 133 941 people aged 9 months to 60 years in four districts in the two counties. Of these, 123 033 people were targeted in Grand Cape Mount County and 10 908 in Gbarpolu County. In both counties, a total of 132 601 people were reached with the vaccine, providing 99% protection for the targeted at-risk population.

During the campaign, WHO Representative Dr Olushayo Olu, together with the County Health Office and Ministry of Health officials, visited six health facilities in Tewor and Porkpa districts to supervise the vaccination efforts and observe the health system context in the area. During the visits, he met with vaccination teams, frontline health workers, community leaders and community members.

Across the areas visited, vaccination teams were actively delivering services, health facilities remained fully operational, and communities demonstrated strong acceptance of vaccination. These observations reflected the progress of a campaign supported by motivated teams and active community participation.

At the Bo Waterside border crossing, Dr Olu observed measures aimed at strengthening Liberia’s preparedness for potential Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD) cases. Functional screening and referral systems were in place, while health workers demonstrated awareness of screening procedures, reflecting ongoing efforts to support early detection and response at one of the country’s key points of entry.